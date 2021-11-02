South Africa is set to face Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2021, which will be played on Tuesday, November 2 at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. This South Africa vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 match is scheduled to start at 3.30 pm IST. Here's a look at South Africa vs Bangladesh live streaming details and when and where to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, SA, and BAN. Read on to know the details of how to watch the T20 WC match online.

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 fixture in India?

All the matches of the T20 World Cup in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

How to watch the T20 WC match online?

To watch the match online, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app.

When & where to watch T20 World Cup 2021 fixture in Bangladesh live?

All the matches of the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh will be aired on GTV, T-Sports & BTV. To watch the match online, Bangladesh fans can log into the Rabbithole, Bioscope, MyGP.

How to watch the T20 World Cup 2021 SA vs BAN in South Africa?

All the matches of the T20 World Cup in South Africa will be aired on Super Sport Cricket. To watch the match online, South Africa fans can log into supersport.com & the SuperSport app.

South Africa vs Bangladesh match preview

South Africa are currently second in Group 1 having won 2 matches and lost 1 from the three matches played so far. Having lost the opening match to Australia, South Africa registered hard-fought wins against West Indies and Sri Lanka in their next two matches and a win over Bangladesh will almost guarantee a spot in the knockout stage. Bangladesh meanwhile is yet to win a single match in the Super 12 stage and will be desperate to beat South Africa and register their first win. The team has lost all their three matches played against Sri Lanka, West Indies and England. A loss against South Africa will bring down curtains on their campaign.