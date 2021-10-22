Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands Live Stream: How To Watch T20 World Cup Match In India, UAE & UK

Sri Lanka is set to face Netherland in match 12 of the T20 World Cup, which will be played on Friday, October 22 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST. Here's a look at Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming details and when and where to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, UAE, and the UK. Read on to know the details of how to watch SL vs NED match online.

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How to catch the T20 World Cup fixture in India?

If you are wondering when and where to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, then you must know that all the matches in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

T20 World Cup: How to watch the SL vs NED match online?

To catch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming, fans can log into the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where to catch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming in UAE?

Fans in UAE can catch all the action on the OSN channel, while Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming can be watched on www.OSN.com/play and www.wavo.com. The 3.00 pm matches will start at 2.00 pm GMT, while the 7.30 pm match will start at 6.00 pm GMT.

Where to catch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans can catch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Live Streaming in the UK on the Sky Sports network with the 3.30 IST matches starting at 11.00 am UK time. The 7.30 pm matches will begin at 3.00 pm UK time.

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands review

Sri Lanka is already through to the Super 12 stage and will want to finish its campaign by staying undefeated. The Lankan lions registered a crushing win 70 run win over Ireland. In their first match, Sri Lanka overcame Namibia. On the other hand, the Netherlands will not qualify for the Super 12 stage after losing both their games. The Netherlands lost the first match to Ireland, after which they lost the next match by six-wicket to Namibiawhich brought an end to their campaign. After such a disappointing campaign the Netherlands will look to finish their campaign with a win.

(Image: T20 World Cup/ Twitter)