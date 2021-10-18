T20 WC: David Warner Out For A Duck In Warm-up Game Vs NZ As Guptill Takes Stunner; WATCH

David Warner was dismissed for a golden duck on Monday against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up game as Martin Guptill took a stunning catch.

Guptill took a one-handed beauty as he flew to his left to complete the dismissal of Tim Southee's bowling. Warner charged down the pitch as he attempted a drive, only to find the edge of his bat.

T20 World Cup: Netizens in disbelief as Martin Guptill takes blinder

One fan took to Twitter and posted the video of Martin Guptill taking a stunner to dismiss David Warner for a golden duck.

Meanwhile, several netizens posted images of the catch.

Flying Martin Guptill to dismiss David Warner for a Golden Duck. pic.twitter.com/VDkhdHV1nr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2021

Similarly, another user could not believe that Guptill completed the catch as they posted a reaction of being shocked.

Meanwhile, another fan highlighted that cricketers out of form usually do tend to be unlucky. Warner has not been in the best of form as he had a woeful IPL 2021, leading him also to be dropped from Sunrisers Hyderabad's playing 11.

When you are out of form these things just seem to happen... an absolute stunner from Guptill to dismiss Warner for a first ball duck.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/0Zo80tF9ic — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 18, 2021

Another netizen went to the extent of saying that Guptill's catch would have been the 'catch of the tournament,' had the Australia vs New Zealand match been an official match.

What a catch Guptill. ❤️❤️❤️



Warner’s form continues

Boy that was the catch of the tournament if it was an official match — Kane Army DSZ (@DeepTakkar3) October 18, 2021

Meanwhile, several other reactions can be seen below:

Warner gone first ball .

BY AN ABSOLUTE GEM OF A CATCH FROM GUPTILL !!!#T20WorldCup #NZvAUS — KHAN (@CricketxMovies) October 18, 2021

Martin Guptill has just taken one of the best catches you’ll ever see. — Aadam (@aadamp9) October 18, 2021

What a catch Guptill — Yash Jain (@kiwiyash____) October 18, 2021

T20 World Cup warm-up: New Zealand set target of 159 runs

Having batted first, New Zealand amassed 158 runs in the 20 overs and gave Australia a target of 159 runs to chase. Openers Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell got the Black Caps to a decent start as they scored 30 and 33 runs respectively. Captain Kane Williamson made the highest contribution as he smacked 37 runs off 30 balls. Meanwhile, Jimmy Neesham hit a quickfire 31 runs off 18 balls to get New Zealand to a decent total in the 20 overs.