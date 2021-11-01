T20 WC: Ex-England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen Issues Plea In Hindi After India Loses To NZ

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen issued an emotional plea for support on behalf of the Indian players after New Zealand handed the Virat Kohli-led side a humiliating defeat. Indians were stunned by the Kiwis on Sunday as the dark horses of almost every ICC event beat the pre-tournament favourites by 8 wickets. Pietersen turned to social media after India's loss and published a plea in Hindi, urging Indian fans to support their players. Pietersen emphasised that players are "not robots" and need support at all times.

"There is a winner and a loser in the game. No player goes out to lose. It is the greatest honor to represent your country. Please realize that the people in the game are not robots and need support at all times", Pietersen wrote in Hindi.

खेल में एक विजेता और एक हारने वाला होता है। कोई भी खिलाड़ी हारने के लिए बाहर नहीं जाता है। अपने देश का प्रतिनिधित्व करना सबसे बड़ा सम्मान है। कृपया महसूस करें कि खेल के लोग रोबोट नहीं हैं और उन्हें हर समय समर्थन की आवश्यकता है। — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) November 1, 2021

India vs New Zealand

Batting first, India were reduced to a low total of 110/7 in 20 overs. New Zealand bowlers looked too good against an out-of-form Indian batting lineup, which collapsed like a pack of cards following the loss of two key wickets in the powerplay. Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, who opened the batting for India first time in the T20 internationals, were dismissed by Trent Boult and Tim Southee for 4 and 18 runs, respectively. Rohit Sharma came in at No. 3 to bat and could have immediately gone back had Adam Milne taken his catch off Boult's bowling. However, Rohit survived to score 14 off 14 balls before Ish Sodhi finally dismissed him.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli never looked in touch in his brief inning of 17-ball 9 runs. He was eventually removed by Sodhi. Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was sent back to the pavilion by Milne for 19-ball 12 runs. Boult then picked two more wickets, dismissing Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur in the same over. Ravindra Jadeja hit 26 runs off 19 balls near the end of the innings, but it wasn't enough to help India achieve a defendable total.

In reply, New Zealand chased down the target with ease courtesy of some brilliant batting by Daryl Mitchell, who scored 49 off 35 balls. India picked just 2 wickets in the game when Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Martin Guptill for 20 off 17 balls and then removed Mitchell. However, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson played an anchor's inning to ensure his team finishes on the winning side. Williamson scored 33 off 31 balls. Ish Sodhi has been adjudged the player of the match for picking 2/17 in 4 overs.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC

