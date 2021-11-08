T20 World Cup 2021: Fans React As Virat Kohli Leads India For The Final Time In T20Is

India’s batting sensation Virat Kohli is all set to lead the national team for one last time in the T20 Internationals on Monday. As India face Namibia in their final league match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Monday, this will be Kohli’s final appearance as the T20I skipper, as he earlier announced that he will be hanging his boots from the T20I captaincy following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. With India unable to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament, Indian cricket fans were heartbroken as they realized the clash against Namibia on Monday, will be Kohli’s last match as the skipper.

Kohli became the full-time skipper of India in all formats after legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni called his time from the role in late 2016. Since, 2017 Kohli has led India in a total of 49 T20I matches, out of which India successfully won 29 matches and lost only 16 matches. With a win percentage of 63.82 Kohli has achieved success as the T20I skipper, despite not having any ICC trophies to his name. While announcing his decision to quit captaincy in T20I cricket, Kohli said that he wants to focus on leading India in the longer formats, however, he will still play for the countries in all formats.

Here's how cricket fans react as Kohli leads India for one last time in T20I matches

Meanwhile, cricket fans on Twitter took the social media website by storm as India gear up to face Namibia at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday. A fan mentioned, in his tweet, wished Kohli all the best for leading India for the last time in a T20 match. Another fan mentioned in his tweet that he wants to see Kohli in his vintage form again when he played without any fear or pressure. The fan further said that Kohli is going to start a new inning in his career and ended the tweet by saying that Kohli will be his captain forever.

Among the many tweets from the fans, a fan in his tweet said that everyone should feel bad for Kohli as he always gives his 200 per cent and yet ends up on the losing side. The fan further, in a tweet, mentioned that Kohli is a deserving person for the ICC trophies. At the same time, there were many other tweets with the fans expressing their emotions, before Kohli’s final match as the T20I skipper.

(Image: Twitter- @rdiwaharan/ AP)