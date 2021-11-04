T20 World Cup 2021: Overview Of Super 12 Points Table After India Vs Afghanistan Match

India registered a 66-run win over Afghanistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash on Wednesday and following that crushing victory, the 2007 champions finally got their first win in the tournament. The win also saw them register their first point on board and with that Virat Kohli & co have kept themselves alive in the tournament.

With one win and two losses from three matches, team India has now leapfrogged Namibia to the fourth spot in Group 2 and will now hope that Afghanistan beat New Zealand to give India an outside qualification chance. Without further ado, here's a look at the updated T20 World Cup points table after India vs Afghanistan clash.

T20 World Cup points Table

Talking about Group 1 England is the team to beat having won all their Super 12 matches as of now. They now have eight points to their tally and a superior net run rate of +3.183. With three wins from four matches and six points, South Africa take the second spot. Australia is at the third spot with two victories and an NRR of -0.627. Sri Lanka is in a spot of bother and is in the fourth position. Defending champions West Indies take the fifth position with a solitary win from three matches and Bangladesh is placed at the bottom of the table without even managing a win.

Looking at Group 2 points table following the completion of India vs Afghanistan match Pakistan is currently sitting at the top and qualified for the semi-final after winning all four matches. Afghanistan is second on the points table despite the loss to India on Wednesday. New Zealand is third on the points table with two wins and one loss from three matches. While India moved to the fourth spot, Namibia has now slipped to the fifth spot with one win and two losses. Scotland occupies the bottom spot losing all their three matches.

Group 1

Team Matches Win Loss NRR Points England 4 4 0 +3.183 8 South Africa 4 3 1 +0.742 6 Australia 3 2 1 -0.627 4 Sri Lanka 4 1 3 -0.590 2 West Indies 3 1 2 -1.598 2 Bangladesh 4 0 4 -1.435 0

Group 2