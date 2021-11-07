T20 World Cup 2021: Overview Of Super 12 Points Table As Australia Clinch Semi-final Berth

South Africa ended in-form England's undefeated streak in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with a well-deserved 10-run win during their final Super 12 clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Unfortunately, the victory was not good enough to take them through to the semi-finals, and Australia, who had beaten the West Indies earlier in the day and also had a better net run rate as compared to the Proteas qualified for the next round.

As Australia became the second team from Group 1 to join England in the last four, here's a look at the updated points table after England vs South Africa game.

T20 World Cup Points Table:

Despite losing their final Super 12 match, England finished as the toppers of Group 1 with four wins and eight points to their tally as their net run rate reads +2.464. The Aussies who succeeded in sealing a T20 WC semis berth for the first time since 2012 finished at the second position with four wins, eight points, and an NRR of +1.216. South Africa, who were still in contention for the semi-final race until Saturday night finished their campaign in the third-place having registered four wins from five games at an NRR of +0.739.

Having managed just four and two points each, former champions Sri Lanka and the West Indies were already out of contention while Bangladesh were never in the scheme of things as they failed to win even a single game in the Super 12 round.

So without further ado, let's take a look at how all the teams are placed in Group 1 in the Super 12 points table.

Teams Matches Win Loss NRR Points England 5 4 1 +2.464 8 Australia 5 4 1 +1.216 8 South Africa 5 4 1 +0.739 8 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 -0.269 4 West Indies 5 1 4 -1.641 2 Bangladesh 5 0 5 -2.383 0

As of now, the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final fixtures are yet to be updated. While both semi-finalists of Group 1 have been officially confirmed, Group 2 is still wide open. After India vs Scotland match, it all comes down to the New Zealand vs Afghanistan contest at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday afternoon and the equation for the Kiwis is pretty simple- win and they will be through to the next round. A victory here for Kane Williamson & Co. will take them to the second spot in Group 2 and with eight points to their tally, they will join Pakistan in the semi-final race.

However, if Afghanistan manage to register a win, then all three teams i.e. Afghanistan, New Zealand and India will be tied at six points each, and eventually, it will all come down to the net run rate and if the inaugural edition's champions beat Namibia in their final Super 12 game with a far superior NRR then they will be through to the next round.