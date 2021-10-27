T20 World Cup 2021: SCO Vs NAM Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head Record, Full Squad & More

The 21st match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup will see Scotland lock horns against Namibia at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST. While Namibia is yet to play its first game of the competition, Scotland has lost the single game it played in the Super 12 stage so far. Scotland lost its opening game of the Super 12 stage to Afghanistan by a mammoth margin of 130 runs on October 25.

Namibia vs Scotland: H2H record

Namibia and Scotland are pretty balanced when it comes to the head-to-head record in the T20 internationals. Both sides have played a total of 8 matches in the shortest format of the game and have won 4 each. In the last five encounters, however, Namibia has the upper hand with four wins over Scotland's just one.

Namibia vs Scotland: Full squads

Namibia's Full Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky Ya France. Travelling Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita.

Scotland's Full Squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal. Travelling Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole.

Namibia vs Scotland: Predicted Playing XIs

Namibia's Predicted Playing XI: Craig WIlliams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Picky Ya France, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, and Bernard Scholtz

Scotland's Predicted Playing XI: Kyle Coetzer (captain), George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal, Calum Macleod, and Michael Leask

Namibia vs Scotland: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Matthew Cross

Batters: Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey (c), Craig WIlliams, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: David Wiese, Richie Berrington

Bowlers: Josh Davey (vc), Brad Wheal, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz

Namibia vs Scotland: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Zane Green

Batters: Chris Greaves, Richie Berrington, Gerhard Erasmus, Craig WIlliams

All-rounders: David Wiese (c), Jan Frylinck (vc)

Bowlers: Calum Macleod, Michael Leask, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann

