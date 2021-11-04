T20 World Cup: AUS Vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head Record, Playing XI & More

The 34th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup will see Australia lock horns against Bangladesh at Dubai International Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm IST with the toss slated to be held 30 minutes prior to that. While Australia have won two out of the three matches they have played in the World Cup so far, Bangladesh have lost all four matches and are lurking at the bottom of the points table.

Australia vs Bangladesh: H2H record

Australia and Bangladesh have played a total of 9 T20I matches against each other. Australia have won five of those 9 T20I matches against Bangladesh, while the Tigers have won 4 matches. In the previous five encounters, Bangladesh are ahead of Australia with 4 wins and 1 loss. Australia and Bangladesh have met four times in the T20 World Cups, where the Kangaroos have won all four matches.

Australia vs Bangladesh: Full squad

Australia's Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, and Daniel Sams.

Bangladesh's Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumar Das, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shamim Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.

Australia vs Bangladesh: Predicted Playing XIs

Australia: Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (captain), Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed.

Australia vs Bangladesh: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das

Batters: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mohammad Naim, Mahmadullah

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Taskin Ahmed, Pat Cummins

Australia vs Bangladesh: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das

Batters: Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Mahmadullah

Bowlers: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Shoriful Islam

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC

