T20 World Cup: Chris Jordan Reveals England Players Are Contemplating On 'taking A Knee'

England pacer Chris Jordan said that the players are contemplating taking a knee during the T20 World Cup which is to be held in the UAE and Oman. Back in 2020, the Brits were one of the very first teams to take the step when the ‘Black Live Matter’ movement was going along strongly. George Floyd’s demise at the hands of a police officer in Minnesota added fuel to fire and saw more people joined the movement.

The England players were last seen taking a knee back during an ODI series against Ireland. Post this, they have shown their protests in various different ways through wearing T-shirts with messages and have taken various other steps. Jordan said that there’s a chance his team may take a knee during the multi-nation event.

"We'll discuss it and if people feel strongly about it, we'll definitely do it. On the flip side, if we don't, then we won't," Jordan was quoted as saying in The Telegraph.

England cricket team for the T20 World Cup

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Kieron Pollard to continue taking a knee

West Indies limited-overs skipper Kieron Pollard also spoke about taking a knee and said that it’s something they are going to follow and that West Indies will take the Knee at the T20 World Cup.

"From my knowledge at this present time, I think it's something that we're going to continue because it's something that we strongly believe in, as a team. Hopefully, we can just continue to show our support for something that I think is close to our hearts.

“Everyone has their own opinions on racism and Black Lives Matter and all these things. I can't tell them what to do or expect anything because sometimes when you expect things from people you tend to get disappointed," Pollard said.

Both West Indies and England are set to start their World Cup campaign with a face-off on Saturday, October 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. When England and West Indies locked horns in a Test series last year, all players also took a knee.

Earlier, former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding criticised the teams for stopping the act during matches. The upcoming World Cup is scheduled to start on Sunday, October 17 with the match between Oman and PNG in Al Amerat.

Image: AP