T20 World Cup: Complete Schedule, Time Table, Fixtures, Match Timings, And Venues

After a long gap of almost 5 years, ICC Men's Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 has been scheduled this year. The tournament begins on October 17, 2021, followed by the final on November 14, 2021. The tournament will be played in UAE and Oman amid the COVID-19 situation and the possibility of a third wave in India. A total of 16 teams will be participating in the tournament which will be played in two rounds. Further, the first round will be played between 8 teams which will be divided into two groups i.e., Group A and Group B. Later, the top two teams from each group will proceed to the next round which is Super 12s joining the eight top-ranked T20I sides. The teams will be once again divided into two groups and will therefore progress towards the semifinals.

Read on to check the full ICC T20 World Cup schedule.

ICC T20 World Cup Groups

Round 1

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, and Namibia.

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman.

Super 12s

Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, and B2.

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2, and B.

T20 World Cup Schedule

Date Match Centres Time Match Venues ROUND 1 17 Oct 2021 Oman vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 PM Muscat 17 Oct 2021 Bangladesh vs Scotland 7:30 PM Muscat 18 Oct 2021 Ireland vs the Netherlands 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 18 Oct 2021 Sri Lanka vs Namibia 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 19 Oct 2021 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 PM Muscat 19 Oct 2021 Oman vs Bangladesh 7:30 PM Muscat 20 Oct 2021 Namibia vs the Netherlands 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 20 Oct 2021 Sri Lanka vs Ireland 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 21 Oct 2021 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 PM Muscat 21 Oct 2021 Oman vs Scotland 7:30 PM Muscat 22 Oct 2021 Namibia vs Ireland 3:30 PM Sharjah 22 Oct 2021 Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands 7:30 PM Sharjah SUPER 12 23 Oct 2021 Australia vs South Africa 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 23 Oct 2021 England vs West Indies 7:30 PM Dubai 24 Oct 2021 A1 vs B2 3:30 PM Sharjah 24 Oct 2021 India vs Pakistan 7:30 PM Dubai 25 Oct 2021 Afghanistan vs B1 7:30 PM Sharjah 26 Oct 2021 South Africa vs West Indies 3:30 PM Dubai 26 Oct 2021 Pakistan vs New Zealand 7:30 PM Sharjah 27 Oct 2021 England vs B2 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 27 Oct 2021 B1 vs A2 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 28 Oct 2021 Australia vs A1 7:30 PM Dubai 29 Oct 2021 West Indies vs B2 3:30 PM Sharjah 29 Oct 2021 Afghanistan vs Pakistan 7:30 PM Dubai 30 Oct 2021 South Africa vs A1 3:30 PM Sharjah 30 Oct 2021 England vs Australia 7:30 PM Dubai 31 Oct 2021 Afghanistan vs A2 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 31 Oct 2021 India vs New Zealand 7:30 PM Dubai 1 Nov 2021 England vs A1 7:30 PM Sharjah 2 Nov 2021 South Africa vs B2 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 3 Nov 2021 New Zealand vs B1 3:30 PM Dubai 3 Nov 2021 India vs Afghanistan 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 4 Nov 2021 Australia vs B2 3:30 PM Dubai 4 Nov 2021 West Indies vs A1 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 5 Nov 2021 New Zealand vs A2 3:30 PM Sharjah 5 Nov 2021 India vs B1 7:30 PM Dubai 6 Nov 2021 Australia vs West Indies 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 6 Nov 2021 England vs South Africa 7:30 PM Sharjah 7 Nov 2021 New Zealand vs Afghanistan 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 7 Nov 2021 Pakistan vs B1 7:30 PM Sharjah 8 Nov 2021 India vs A2 7:30 PM Dubai Semi-Finals 10 Nov 2021 TBC vs TBC 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 11 Nov 2021 TBC vs TBC 7:30 PM Dubai Final 14 Nov 2021 TBC vs TBC 7:30 PM Dubai

India vs Pakistan

One of the major hype during ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be the match between India and Pakistan on October 24 in UAE.

Image: Twitter/@T20WorldCup