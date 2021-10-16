T20 World Cup: Complete Schedule, Time Table, Fixtures, Match Timings, And Venues

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/T20WorldCup
After a long gap of almost 5 years, ICC Men's Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 has been scheduled this year. The tournament begins on October 17, 2021, followed by the final on November 14, 2021. The tournament will be played in UAE and Oman amid the COVID-19 situation and the possibility of a third wave in India. A total of 16 teams will be participating in the tournament which will be played in two rounds. Further, the first round will be played between 8 teams which will be divided into two groups i.e., Group A and Group B. Later, the top two teams from each group will proceed to the next round which is Super 12s joining the eight top-ranked T20I sides. The teams will be once again divided into two groups and will therefore progress towards the semifinals.
Read on to check the full ICC T20 World Cup schedule.
Round 1
Super 12s
|Date
|Match Centres
|Time
|Match Venues
|ROUND 1
|17 Oct 2021
|
Oman vs Papua New Guinea
|3:30 PM
|Muscat
|
17 Oct 2021
|Bangladesh vs Scotland
|7:30 PM
|Muscat
|18 Oct 2021
|Ireland vs the Netherlands
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|18 Oct 2021
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|19 Oct 2021
|Scotland vs Papua New Guinea
|3:30 PM
|Muscat
|19 Oct 2021
|Oman vs Bangladesh
|7:30 PM
|Muscat
|20 Oct 2021
|Namibia vs the Netherlands
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|20 Oct 2021
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|21 Oct 2021
|Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea
|3:30 PM
|Muscat
|21 Oct 2021
|Oman vs Scotland
|7:30 PM
|Muscat
|22 Oct 2021
|Namibia vs Ireland
|3:30 PM
|Sharjah
|22 Oct 2021
|Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|SUPER 12
|23 Oct 2021
|Australia vs South Africa
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|23 Oct 2021
|England vs West Indies
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|24 Oct 2021
|A1 vs B2
|3:30 PM
|Sharjah
|24 Oct 2021
|India vs Pakistan
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|25 Oct 2021
|Afghanistan vs B1
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|26 Oct 2021
|South Africa vs West Indies
|3:30 PM
|Dubai
|26 Oct 2021
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|27 Oct 2021
|England vs B2
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|27 Oct 2021
|B1 vs A2
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|28 Oct 2021
|Australia vs A1
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|29 Oct 2021
|West Indies vs B2
|3:30 PM
|Sharjah
|29 Oct 2021
|Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|30 Oct 2021
|South Africa vs A1
|3:30 PM
|Sharjah
|30 Oct 2021
|England vs Australia
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|31 Oct 2021
|Afghanistan vs A2
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|31 Oct 2021
|India vs New Zealand
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|1 Nov 2021
|England vs A1
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|2 Nov 2021
|South Africa vs B2
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|3 Nov 2021
|New Zealand vs B1
|3:30 PM
|Dubai
|3 Nov 2021
|India vs Afghanistan
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|4 Nov 2021
|Australia vs B2
|3:30 PM
|Dubai
|4 Nov 2021
|West Indies vs A1
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|5 Nov 2021
|New Zealand vs A2
|3:30 PM
|Sharjah
|5 Nov 2021
|India vs B1
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|6 Nov 2021
|Australia vs West Indies
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|6 Nov 2021
|England vs South Africa
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|7 Nov 2021
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|7 Nov 2021
|Pakistan vs B1
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|8 Nov 2021
|India vs A2
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Semi-Finals
|10 Nov 2021
|TBC vs TBC
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|11 Nov 2021
|TBC vs TBC
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|Final
|14 Nov 2021
|TBC vs TBC
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
One of the major hype during ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be the match between India and Pakistan on October 24 in UAE.