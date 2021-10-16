Last Updated:

T20 World Cup: Complete Schedule, Time Table, Fixtures, Match Timings, And Venues

One of the major hype during ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be the match between India and Pakistan on October 24 in UAE.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
T20 World Cup

Image: Twitter/T20WorldCup


After a long gap of almost 5 years, ICC Men's Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 has been scheduled this year. The tournament begins on October 17, 2021, followed by the final on November 14, 2021. The tournament will be played in UAE and Oman amid the COVID-19 situation and the possibility of a third wave in India. A total of 16 teams will be participating in the tournament which will be played in two rounds. Further, the first round will be played between 8 teams which will be divided into two groups i.e., Group A and Group B. Later, the top two teams from each group will proceed to the next round which is Super 12s joining the eight top-ranked T20I sides. The teams will be once again divided into two groups and will therefore progress towards the semifinals. 

Read on to check the full ICC T20 World Cup schedule.

ICC T20 World Cup Groups

Round 1

  • Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, and Namibia. 
  • Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, and Oman.

Super 12s

  • Group 1: England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, A1, and B2.
  • Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, A2, and B.

T20 World Cup Schedule

Date Match Centres  Time Match Venues
                          ROUND 1    
17 Oct 2021

Oman vs Papua New Guinea

 3:30 PM Muscat

17 Oct 2021

 Bangladesh vs Scotland 7:30 PM Muscat
18 Oct 2021 Ireland vs the Netherlands 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi
18 Oct 2021 Sri Lanka vs Namibia 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
19 Oct 2021 Scotland vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 PM Muscat
19 Oct 2021 Oman vs Bangladesh 7:30 PM Muscat
20 Oct 2021 Namibia vs the Netherlands 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi
20 Oct 2021 Sri Lanka vs Ireland 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
21 Oct 2021 Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea 3:30 PM Muscat
21 Oct 2021 Oman vs Scotland 7:30 PM Muscat
22 Oct 2021 Namibia vs Ireland  3:30 PM Sharjah
22 Oct 2021 Sri Lanka vs the Netherlands 7:30 PM Sharjah
                          SUPER 12    
23 Oct 2021 Australia vs South Africa 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi
23 Oct 2021 England vs West Indies 7:30 PM Dubai
24 Oct 2021 A1 vs B2 3:30 PM Sharjah
24 Oct 2021 India vs Pakistan 7:30 PM Dubai
25 Oct 2021 Afghanistan vs B1 7:30 PM Sharjah
26 Oct 2021 South Africa vs West Indies 3:30 PM Dubai
26 Oct 2021 Pakistan vs New Zealand 7:30 PM Sharjah
27 Oct 2021 England vs B2 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi
27 Oct 2021 B1 vs A2 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
28 Oct 2021 Australia vs A1 7:30 PM Dubai
29 Oct 2021 West Indies vs B2 3:30 PM Sharjah
29 Oct 2021 Afghanistan vs Pakistan 7:30 PM Dubai
30 Oct 2021 South Africa vs A1 3:30 PM Sharjah
30 Oct 2021 England vs Australia 7:30 PM Dubai
31 Oct 2021 Afghanistan vs A2 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi
31 Oct 2021 India vs New Zealand 7:30 PM Dubai
1 Nov 2021 England vs A1 7:30 PM Sharjah
2 Nov 2021 South Africa vs B2 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi
3 Nov 2021 New Zealand vs B1 3:30 PM Dubai
3 Nov 2021 India vs Afghanistan 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
4 Nov 2021 Australia vs B2 3:30 PM Dubai
4 Nov 2021 West Indies vs A1 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
5 Nov 2021 New Zealand vs A2 3:30 PM Sharjah
5 Nov 2021 India vs B1 7:30 PM Dubai
6 Nov 2021 Australia vs West Indies 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi
6 Nov 2021 England vs South Africa 7:30 PM Sharjah
7 Nov 2021 New Zealand vs Afghanistan 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi
7 Nov 2021 Pakistan vs B1 7:30 PM Sharjah
8 Nov 2021 India vs A2 7:30 PM Dubai
                       Semi-Finals    
10 Nov 2021 TBC vs TBC 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi
11 Nov 2021 TBC vs TBC 7:30 PM Dubai
                        Final    
14 Nov 2021 TBC vs TBC 7:30 PM Dubai

India vs Pakistan 

One of the major hype during ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be the match between India and Pakistan on October 24 in UAE.

Image: Twitter/@T20WorldCup

READ | T20 World Cup: ICC announces prize money for Group stage and Super 12 participants
READ | Batsman to Batter: Why ICC’s ungendered language measure is significant & why we need it
READ | T20 World Cup: India's official fan jersey released on ICC's website gets netizens talking
READ | ICC T20 World Cup 2021: No Sunil Narine in West Indies squad, confirms Kieron Pollard
READ | ICC T20 World Cup 2021: A look at Team India's player profiles
Tags: T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 World Cup venues
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com