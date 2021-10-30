T20 World Cup: ENG Vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, Head To Head, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

In a titanic clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, England will take on Australia at the Dubai International Stadium at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday. England have gotten off to a great start at the World Cup having won both of their matches so far against West Indies and then Bangladesh. Australia have also gotten off to a superb start having defeated South Africa and then Sri Lanka in the Super 12 of the T20 World Cup.

Let's take a look at England vs Australia Head To Head stats, team news, Dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, and more ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 match.

England vs Australia Dream11 Team

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-captain: Jason Roy

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler

Batsmen: David Warner, Steven Smith, Jason Roy (vc), Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (c), Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Tymal Mills

England vs Australia Dream11 Prediction

As per our England vs Australia Dream11 prediction, Australia is expected to win the T20 World Cup 2021 match, after having an overall better team. It should, however, be noted that both teams are in good form.

England vs Australia Head to head T20I stats

Total T20I Matches Played: 20

England Wins: 8

Australia Wins: 10

No Result: 1

ENG vs AUS Team news and predicted XI

England Predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Australia Predicted XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

ENG vs AUS Top picks

England

Jason Roy: He did a good job in getting his team home in the run-chase against Bangladesh, where he scored 61 runs from 38 balls. In 2 matches in this World Cup, he has accumulated 72 runs at a strike rate of 150.

Moeen Ali: He bowled well in the powerplay against West Indies and Bangladesh, where he picked up 4 wickets at an economy of just 5.

Australia

Glenn Maxwell: He is yet to score big runs in this tournament, but we all know that Maxwell is a big match player and is expected to do well against England.

David Warner: He is back in form as he batted magnificently against Sri Lanka and scored 65 runs from 42 balls, which comprised 10 fours.

Image: AP