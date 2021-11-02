T20 World Cup: Former Indian Cricketer Saba Karim Reveals 'biggest Contender' For Title

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels that team England is the team to beat and is his favourite to win the T20 World Cup. Taking to Indian Social media application Koo, Saba Karim said that with England having won four in four and confirming a berth in the semi-finals, they sure are the biggest contenders to win the T20 World Cup. He further added that the team has all their bases covered, be it batting or bowling.

"We don't look too far ahead": Adil Rashid on England being the favourite team to win T20 World Cup

England has been tipped as the firm's favourite to win the trophy having won four in four, but England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has said the team is not thinking too far ahead and is taking it one game at a time. "Whether we win by one run or win by 100 runs, we do the same thing with the same mindset, we don't look too far ahead. We don't think about winning the World Cup. That's still a long way away", he said.

What are the qualification scenarios in Group 1?

The Group 1 has one vacant spot, with England already having secured a spot in the semi-finals with eight points from four games. South Africa, meanwhile has four points from three games and is currently in a strong position to win against Bangladesh and this win will leave them at six points with England to play in their final game. Australia too has four points from three games and is to play Bangladesh and West Indies, meaning both South Africa and Australia can end up with eight points and grab the remaining spot.

If South Africa and Australia win both their games, then either team can qualify based on their NRR. If South Africa wins both and Australia manages to just one win, then the Proteas will make it to the semis. If South Africa loses their clash against England, and the Aussies win both then they shall qualify. In case both teams win one and lose one, they will end on six points or qualify for the next stage based on the NRR.

As Bangladesh is likely to lose to South Africa in the ongoing match, which means the Bangla Tigers are out, and with this so will be Sri Lanka's chances. As for West Indies, they need to beat both Sri Lanka and Australia by a big margin and hope South Africa loses to England by a margin that takes them above, while not ruled out, it is unlikely that they make it to the next stages as well.

Image: PTI