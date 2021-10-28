T20 World Cup: ICC Asks Glenn Maxwell To Name Unique 'back Of The Leg' Shot; WATCH

Australia's Glenn Maxwell is recognised for his one-of-a-kind cricketing shots, such as his famed reverse sweep and switch-hit, which he has demonstrated live on television multiple times. Maxwell, however, stunned everyone with his new distinctive 'back of the leg' shot, which the International Cricket Council (ICC) requested netizens to name on Wednesday. In a video posted by the ICC from Team Australia's practice session, Maxwell can be seen playing a shot never seen before in the history of the game.

Maxwell attempted to hit a delivery that went behind his legs into the nets. Maxwell executed the shot without even turning his body to the opposite side, as he does with the switch-hit. The video shared by the ICC has garnered more than 1,80,000 likes. Netizens are flooding the comment section of the post with suggestions to name Maxwell's unique shot.

Maxwell attempts similar shot for RCB

Maxwell attempted a similar shot during one of his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) practice sessions earlier this month during the second phase of IPL 2021. Maxwell was seen trying to play the back of the leg shot in a video that went popular on social media sites later on. However, unlike last night, Maxwell was unable to touch a single delivery while attempting to play the bizarre shot. Here's the video of the shot that Maxwell played during his practice session with the RCB.

Maxwell has come into the T20 World Cup on the back of some brilliant performances with the bat for RCB in the IPL. Maxwell finished the season as RCB's top run-scorer and fifth-highest run-getter overall. The middle-order batter scored 513 runs in 15 matches at an average of 42.75. He also scored 6 half-centuries in the 2021 edition. Maxwell will next be seen in action against Sri Lanka at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday to play Australia's second Super 12 match. Australia won its first game against South Africa on October 23 and are currently at No. 3 in the points table.

Australia's Full Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (Vice-Captain), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, and Daniel Sams.

