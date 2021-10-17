T20 World Cup: India-born Jatinder Singh's Batting Prowess Aids Oman In Big Win Vs PNG

India-born Jatinder Singh helped Oman win the opening game of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday. At the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, the home team faced Papua New Guinea, a World Cup rookie, in the first game of the preliminary round. Oman won by 10 wickets, a new record for the T20 World Cup, thanks to Singh's unbeaten 73 off 42 balls. Only Australia and South Africa had previously defeated a team by 10 wickets in a T20 World Cup match. With a 10-wicket victory over PNG, Oman has officially joined the elite group.

Only two sides have won a #T20WorldCup match by 10 wickets... Australia (beat SL in 2007) and South Africa (beat Zim in 2012).#OMAN has now joined this elite list when they beat PNG by 10 wickets at Al Amerat today. #T20WorldCup21 #OMANvsPNG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 17, 2021

Oman vs Papua New Guinea

As far as the match is concerned, Oman won the toss and elected to field first against PNG. Oman's Bilal Khan struck in the very first over as they picked Tony Ura's wicket for a golden duck. Lega Siaka followed Ura to the pavilion as he too was dismissed for a duck by Kaleemullah. PNG skipper Assad Vala came at a distressing time and took his team from 0 for 2 to 102-4 in 14 overs. Vala scored a brilliant half-century before he was dismissed by Kaleemullah. Charles Amini also scored some runs alongside Vala as he hit 37 off 26 balls before being run out by Mohammad Nadeem.

Sese Bau scored 13 runs off 13 balls to help his team reach 129/9 in 20 overs. None of the middle- and lower-order PNG batters were able to fire in the game as they were restricted for only 16 runs between them. Zeeshan Maqsood remained the pick amongst Oman bowlers as he scalped 4 wickets under his belt. Bilal Khan and Kaleemullah picked two wickets each in their allotted quota of overs.

In reply, Oman chased down the target in just 13.4 overs as Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas forged an unbeaten partnership of 131 runs. Singh's 73-run knock included seven boundaries and four sixes, while Ilyas' 50-run knock was formed of five boundaries and 1 maximum.

Image: T20WorldCup/Twitter