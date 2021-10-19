T20 World Cup: Is England's Liam Livingstone Likely To Miss Tour Opener?

England batsman Liam Livingstone could miss the team's opening game against the defending champions West Indies on Saturday, October 16, after suffering a finger injury during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up match against India on Monday, October 18.

It has been reported that Liam Livingstone's finger will be assessed in the next 24 hours and he will be missing England's second and final warm-up game against New Zealand on Wednesday, October 20.

Liam Livingstone injury update

According to ESPNcricinfo, a spokesperson from the England camp said Livingstone's injury would be assessed "in next 24 hours" and the batter is unlikely to feature in the team's next practice match against New Zealand on Wednesday.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali said Livingstone was fine but admitted that the injury was a "bit of a scare" for the team.

"I think he's alright. I think it's just bruising on the back of the hand but I think he'll be fine. Obviously, it was a bit of a scare at the time but he said it was fine, so hopefully he's all good, "ESPNcricinfo quoted Moeen Ali as saying".

"He's a brilliant player - he's been playing really well over the last couple of years. Hopefully, he can carry that form into the World Cup and I feel like it's going be a big stage for him," he added.

The incident took place when Liam Livingstone ended up dropping the catch of wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan at mid-wicket after which the Englishman seemed to be in deep discomfort after being struck on his little finger. He left the field with the physio for medical attention and took no further part in the warm-up match.

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli & Co. chase down England's stiff total

The inaugural edition's T20 world champions restricted England to 188/5 from their 20 with star English limited-overs batter Jonny Bairstow (49 ) and Moeen Ali (43*) making vital contributions with the bat.

In reply, Team India openers KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan made merry during the India vs England T20 World Cup Warm Up game scoring half-centuries each as India beat England by 7 wickets with one over to spare.

Both the openers continued their form from where they left in IPL and kept scoring all around the park forcing the England attack to stay on their toes. The duo added 82 runs for the first wicket before Mark Wood picked up the wicket of KL Rahul, but the damage had been done. The English team also were quick to pick up Virat Kohli but Ishan Kishan kept attacking and pushing England on a backseat.

The player was then joined by Rishabh Pant, who too played his natural game scoring a quick 29 off 14. Following the wicket of Kishan, India sent out Suryakumar to bat, but the player's patchy form continued and he perished without making an impact. Hardik Pandya too got to bat and remained not out as India ended the game in their favour during the 19th over.