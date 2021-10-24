T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah Only Five Wickets Away From Achieving Huge Feat For India

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is on the verge of breaking a huge T20I milestone for his country. Bumrah is just five wickets away from becoming India's top wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game. If Bumrah picks up five wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup, he will surpass spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Bumrah currently has 59 wickets in 50 matches, whereas Chahal has 63 wickets in 49 games.

Ravichandran Ashwin, also part of India's T20 World Cup squad, is third on the list with 52 wickets in 46 matches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya are number four and five n the list with 50 and 42 wickets, respectively. When it comes to the overall record, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh tops the list with 115 wickets in 91 T20I matches for his country. He recently overtook Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, who has 107 wickets in 84 games.

India is all set to start the T20 World Cup campaign

India is all set to start its T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST and will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. Both the teams have had indifferent form in the buildup to the contest. Virat Kohli and co will be coming into this blockbuster clash after registering wins over England and Australia in the warm-up fixtures. On the other hand, Babar Azam led Pakistan to victory in their first warm-up match against defending champions West Indies before losing to South Africa in their second warm-up game.

Coming to the India vs Pakistan team news, Virat Kohli is yet to name the Playing XI for the highly-anticipated clash, while Pakistan has already revealed the names of 12 players who will be eligible for selection for Sunday's match in Dubai. So far, India has maintained a perfect record against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup-winning seven out of the seven matches played to date. For Virat Kohli, the tournament will be of utmost importance as this will be his last assignment as skipper, after which he will step down from the role, and so he will look to go out with at least one ICC trophy to his name.

Image: PTI