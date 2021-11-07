Last Updated:

T20 World Cup: Mujeeb Ur Rahman Likely To Feature In Crucial NZ Vs AFG Clash

Mujeeb Ur Rahman is likely to feature in the do-or-die game against New Zealand as the Indian fans hope for a miracle to have any hopes of being in the last 4.

New Zealand’s crucial fixture against Afghanistan in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash is about to begin at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The supporters of the Indian team are closely following the game as the nation's semi-final hopes are hanging in the balance and they will only have any of qualifying if the Afghans beat the Kiwis. However, the situation is straightforward for the BlackCaps, a win and they will qualify. However, ahead of New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash, the availability of spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman was a doubt. As per the latest reports, he is likely to feature in the game and the fans can hope that he will be fit to bamboozle Kane Williamson & Co. in this do-or-die encounter.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Mujeeb Ur Rahman injury update

With six wickets in two outings, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is Afghanistan's second-highest wicket-taker after leggie Rashid Khan (7) in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. He had registered a fifer against Scotland and then accounted for an in-form Mohammad Rizwan in the next match against Pakistan. However, he was forced to miss his team's next two games against Namibia and India respectively due to an injury. The crucial game against the Men In Blue proved to be costly as the Afghans suffered a 66-run defeat. The young spinner is included in Afghanistan's Playing XI for the clash against the Kiwis, however, how big of a role he plays is remains to be seen. According to ESPN, he was one of the first players to turn up for the last training session before the match and by the looks of it, he is set to play a major part in the fixture.

