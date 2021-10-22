T20 World Cup: Netherlands All-out At 44 Vs SL; Fans Say marginal Improvement From 2014

The Netherlands on Friday were bundled on a meagre score of 44 runs against Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the T20 World Cup qualifier match. Courtesy of the brilliant bowling spell of leg-spinner Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara, the Netherlands could not even cross the fifty-run-mark against Sri Lanka. After Pieter Seelaar & Co were crumbled at 44 runs inside 10 overs, fans on social media outlined that during the 2014 T20 World Cup, the 'Men in Orange' were bowled out for 39 runs. It is pertinent to mention that this is the second-lowest total in the history of the T20 World Cup by the Netherlands.

In the 2014 T20 World Cup match, the Netherlands were bowled out on 39 runs and that too against Sri Lanka at Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram (Bangladesh). With this, Netherland now has registered the 2 lowest scores in T20 World Cup.

Netherland vs Sri Lanka

Getting all-out at 44, batter Colin Ackermann was the top scorer for the Netherlands. He scored 11 runs and was dismissed by Hasaranga. Sri Lanka, who has already qualified for the T20 World Cup will be looking to seal the victory on a high note. IN previous matches, the Lankan lions registered a crushing win 70 run win over Ireland. In their first match, Sri Lanka overcame Namibia. On the other hand, the Netherlands will not qualify for the Super 12 stage after losing both their games. The Netherlands lost the first match to Ireland, after which they lost the next match by six-wicket to Namibiawhich brought an end to their campaign.

