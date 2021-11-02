T20 World Cup: Overview Of Super 12 Points Table After England Clinch Semi-Final Berth

England registered a 26-run win over Sri Lanka in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday and by the virtue of this win not only do the 2009 champions continue to keep their unbeaten run in the tournament intact but have also become the very first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

With four wins from all their four games, Eoin Morgan & Co. are comfortably placed at the top spot in Group 1 with no team anywhere near them as of now. Without further ado, here's a look at the updated T20 World Cup points table after the England vs Sri Lanka clash.

T20 World Cup Points Table

England are dominant in Group 1 as of now after having won all their Super 12 games as of now. They now have eight points to their tally and a superior net run rate of +3.183. With two wins from three matches and four points, South Africa take the second spot. Australia who had suffered a bitter defeat against arch-rivals England on Saturday night are at the third spot with two victories and an NRR of -0.627. Having suffered their third loss of the competition, the 2014 winners Sri Lanka are in a spot of bother and are at the fourth position.

The defending champions West Indies take the fifth position with a solitary win from three games and Bangladesh are placed at the bottom of the table without even managing a win.

Coming to Group 2, Pakistan are almost assured of a semi-final berth having won all their three matches with six points and an NRR of +0.638. Team India's next opponents Afghanistan are placed second with two victories and a net run rate of +3.097. After their impressive win against the Men In Blue, New Zealand have now jumped to the third spot with an NRR of +0.765.

Having won their opening game last week against Scotland, Namibia take fourth position. Pre-tournament favourites India find themselves languishing at the fifth spot without even opening their account in the points table with an NRR of -1.609. With two defeats from both games, Scotland are the bottom-placed side in Group 2.

Here's the updated T20 World Cup Super 12 Points Table

Group 1

Team Matches Win Loss NRR Points England 4 4 0 +3.183 8 South Africa 3 2 1 +0.210 4 Australia 3 2 1 -0.627 4 Sri Lanka 4 1 3 -0.590 2 West Indies 3 1 2 -1.598 1 Bangladesh 3 0 3 -1.069 0

Group 2