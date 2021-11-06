T20 World Cup Points Table 2021: Where Does India Stand After Defeating Scotland?

Team India kept their semi-final hopes alive after registering an emphatic win over Scotland by eight wickets during their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. What was really interesting about the win was that the Indian team chased down the 86-run target just after the completion of the Powerplay overs.

As the Indian team fancy their chances of qualifying for the next round, here's all you need to know about the updated T20 World Cup points table after the India vs Scotland game.

T20 World Cup Points Table

After defeating Scotland in a one-sided contest, the Men In Blue have now jumped to the third spot in the points table dethroning Afghanistan. Having registered two wins from four matches and four points to their tally India's net run rate (NRR) now reads +1.619, a far cry from where they were placed after their first two games.

New Zealand occupies the second spot with three wins from four games and six points to their tally. As of now, they have an NRR of +1.277. Fourth-placed Afghanistan is still in contention for the semis race with two wins and an equal number of defeats from four outings. Mohammad Nabi & Co. also have a superior NRR of +1.481. Meanwhile, the bottom-placed teams- Namibia & Scotland are no longer in the scheme of things.

Group 2 is still wide open with three teams still in contention. In fact, it can be a three-way tie should Afghanistan get the better of New Zealand this weekend. Having won all their games so far, only Pakistan has successfully clinched a berth at the semis.

Even though Virat Kohli & Co. live to fight another day, their semi-final hopes are still hanging in the balance and will eventually all come down to the final Super 12 clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday where a loss for the Afghans would knock India out of the competition.

India vs Scotland: Can the Men In Blue still make the semis?

After India vs Scotland match, it all comes down to the New Zealand vs Afghanistan contest at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday afternoon and the equation for the Kiwis is pretty simple- win and they will be through to the next round. A victory here for Kane Williamson & Co. will take them to the second spot in Group 2 and with eight points to their tally, they will join Pakistan in the semi-final race.

However, if Afghanistan manages to register a win, then all three teams i.e. Afghanistan, New Zealand, and India will be tied at six points each, and eventually, it will all come down to the net run rate and if the inaugural edition's champions beat Namibia in their final Super 12 game with a far superior NRR then they will be through to the next round.

ICC World T20 Results Table: Here's how India are placed after beating Scotland