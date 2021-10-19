T20 World Cup, Sheikh Zayed Stadium: Fixture List, Average Score, Capacity And More

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is one of the three stadiums in the United Arab Emirates that will host the T20 World Cup. Here's are some details that you need to know about this ground. The stadium gets its name from the former President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and has gone on to become known as one of the exceptional cricket stadiums in the world. Fans who followed the IPL 2021 matches closely did get to see how the conditions play out as the Sheikh Zayed Stadium as the stadium hosted some matches. Over the recent years, the stadium has also been home to Pakistan Cricket who for years weren't allowed to host a game back after facing a ban from the ICC from hosting international cricket in the aftermath of attacks on the Sri Lankan team during their tour to Pakistan back in 2009.

To date, the Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium has seen 46 T20I matches played at its venue. 22 matches were won by teams batting first while teams batting second have won 24 times. The highest team score at the stadium is 225/7 (Ireland vs. Afghanistan, 2013) while 87 is the lowest team score (Hong Kong vs. Oman, 2017).

Capacity

The stadium has a seating capacity of 20,000 people. However, given the pandemic fans are not expected to fill the entire stadium. The Stadium has two ends, namely the North End and Pavilion End.

Schedule of T20 World Cup matches at the cricket stadium

Group 1

Australia vs South Africa - October 23

England vs TBA - October 27

South Africa vs TBA - November 2

West Indies vs TBA - November 4

Australia vs West Indies - November 6

Group 2

TBA vs TBA - October 27

Afghanistan vs TBA - October 31

Pakistan vs TBA - November 2

India vs Afghanistan - November 3

New Zealand vs Afghanistan - November 7

Knockout games

Semi-Final 1 - November 10

T20 World Cup 2021 stadiums

Oman Cricket Academy Ground, Muscat

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Image: @Twitter/Windiescricket/ICC