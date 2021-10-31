T20 World Cup: VVS Laxman Wants Shardul Thakur Included In Playing XI For Clash Vs NZ

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman revealed that Shardul Thakur to replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing XI for tonight's clash against New Zealand. Laxman, while speaking on Star Sports, said he would pick Shardul ahead of Bhuvneshwar given that the Mumbai all-rounder is a wicket-taking option and can also provide some depth in the batting lineup. VVS Laxman added that Bhuvneshwar is an experienced player, but Shardul could help balance the combination of the playing XI.

Shardul Thakur was the only pacer in the group of 15 players who missed out during India's opening clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Shardul is currently looking in great form as he finished the recently-concluded IPL 2021, which was held in the UAE, as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps. Shardul has also proved his mettle with the bat, closing games for his side on several occasions in the recent past. Shardul was included in India's T20 World Cup squad in place of spinner Axar Patel.

Shardul in Playing XI for India vs New Zealand?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has also hinted at a major change in the playing XI for the New Zealand game. When asked about Shardul, Kohli said the 29-year-old is in their plans and that he would add a great value to the team if he is included to play against New Zealand. Here's what India's playing XI could look like if Virat Kohli decides to give Shardul a go for tonight's clash.

India's Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy.

India suffered an early stutter in its ICC T20 World Cup campaign as the side lost to Pakistan by a massive margin of 10 wickets. India are all set to lock horns against New Zealand in its second game of the Super 12 stage on Sunday, October 31. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST. Both India and New Zealand will look to win the game at Dubai International Stadium tonight as another loss for either side could mean an early end to their World Cup journey.

Image: T20WorldCup/ICC/PTI