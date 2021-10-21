T20 World Cup: Watch How Virat Kohli's Advice Helped Rahul Chahar Dismiss Glenn Maxwell

The Indian cricket team has been cruising in the two warm-up games leading up to the T20 World Cup. The Virat Kohli-led side has been playing well ahead of the tournament opener against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24. While a lot of fans have been praising India’s strong young side for the comfortable wins, a nod goes to the skipper who constantly improves the team with his expert tips.

On Wednesday, Kohli pulled off one such appreciable moment when he helped Rahul Chahar pick Glenn Maxwell’s wicket. During the game, Indian spinner Chahar was seen having a tough time delivering to Australia’s fiery Glenn Maxwell. During the 11th over of the Aussie innings, Chahar was reverse-swept for a boundary by Maxwell, putting the bowler under pressure mid-over. However, skipper Kohli stepped up with clinical advice to his bowler.

Kohli walked up to the bowler’s end and suggested to him some field changes. The bowler was seen nodding to the skipper’s words and made some quick changes. Chahar picked up the dangerous Maxwell’s stumps in the very next ball. The spinner was seen walking to Kohli and celebrating the wicket. The video was shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Instagram handle, appreciating the captain.

Earlier, cricket fans had raised questions when Rahul Chahar was picked over Yuzvendra Chahal as the lead spinner in the side. However, captain Kohli, while speaking to ICC, defended the decision and said that the spinner has bowled amazingly well in the last couple of seasons. Kohli also praised the bowler’s pace on any given pitch.

India beat Australia in final warm-up

India put forth their A-game as they beat Australia in the T20 World Cup preparations game for nine wickets in Dubai on Wednesday. Captaining the side with Kohli had a different game as he only came out to bowl and not bat. Rohit Sharma retired after scoring 60 off 41 balls while his opening partner K L Rahul scored 39 off 31. Indian chased down Australia's total of 152 for five in 17.5 overs. Seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar found his rhythm after a poor outing against England and showed his readiness for the tournament.

Image: Twitter