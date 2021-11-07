T20 World Cup: What Happened To Jason Roy? England Opener's Return To Squad Questionable

South Africa ended England's undefeated streak in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with an impressive 10-run win during their final Super 12 clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. At the same time, the win was not good enough to help the Proteas in qualifying for the next round whereas, England, on the other hand, had sealed their last-fourth berth long back.

Meanwhile, England have suffered a massive blow ahead of the knockouts with their star batter Jason Roy limping off the field in agony.

England vs South Africa: Jason Roy retired hurt

The incident happened during England's stiff chase of 190. As Jason Roy set off for a single in the very first ball of the fifth over, he ended up pulling his calf and was in deep discomfort as the physio made his way to the middle. Meanwhile, his opening partner Jos Buttler also looked worried.

Jason Roy had no choice other than to leave the field and could take no further part in the contest as he was in no position to bat. He retired hurt after having scored 20 runs off 15 deliveries hitting four boundaries. Sadly, things did not end there as he was seen crying inconsolably in the dressing room.

Watch the video of an injured Jason Roy breaking down in the dressing room:

No yaar ,Jason Roy 😭😭😭.

One more injury for England.

HOPE JASON ROY WILL FINE 🤞.#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/i44G6y8Dt0 — MD Shoaib🧐 (@drewmaccynt) November 6, 2021

Coming back to the England vs South Africa clash, Rassie van der Dussen's unbeaten 60-ball 94 powered the Proteas to 189/2 from their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. England in reply were restricted to 179/8 with few of their batters getting starts but failing to convert them into impactful knocks. Premier pacer Kagiso Rabada's hat-trick in the final over proved to be the turning point of the contest.

Jason Roy injury: Here's what skipper Eoin Morgan had to say

Meanwhile, the extent of Jason Roy's injury is still unknown and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to take any further part in the T20 World Cup. England skipper Eoin Morgan confirmed that it is a calf injury and at the same time also added that Jason Roy is an important player for them heading into the business end of the tournament.

“It’s his calf. It obviously didn’t look great. And we will wait until tomorrow to see what his movement is like. Probably send him for a scan and then go from there. Apart from that, can’t tell you much,” said Morgan during the post-match press conference.

“He’s unbelievably important. He’s a guy that epitomises everything that we are about in the changing room and the way that we play. You see how commanding he is at the top of the order, not only in T20 cricket but 50-over cricket as well. Obviously two different partners in the two formats. But yeah, he’s as close as we get to surmising how the changing room should play,” the England limited-overs skipper added.

