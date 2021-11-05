T20 World Cup: Will Varun Chakravarthy Play Against Scotland? Who Can Replace Him?

India's mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy was left out when the Virat Kohli-led side locked horns against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Chakravarthy was ruled out with a calf injury and was replaced by veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI. India is all set to play against Scotland in its fourth match of the ICC T20 World Cup and the key question that arises ahead of the crucial encounter is whether Varun Chakravarthy will be fit enough to take part? The answer is most likely a big no.

Ahead of India's match against Scotland, Chakravarthy was seen going through a fitness test at the ICC Academy in Dubai. He was also spotted bowling in the nets under the supervision of Team India's bowling coach Bharat Arun. Even if Chakravarthy is declared fit, it is unlikely that he will be part of the starting XI against Scotland or at least until India manage to qualify for the semi-finals. India is slated to play its next game against Namibia, which is not as dangerous as other sides may be in the Group 2 table, and hence, the Kohli-led side is expected to go with the same combination as its previous game against Afghanistan.

Ashwin to retain his place in Playing XI?

Ashwin, who had come in place of Chakravarthy in the last game, was spectacular with the ball as he picked 2 wickets in 4 overs by giving away just 14 runs. Ashwin played his first T20 international after a gap of over 4 years when he took the field against Afghanistan. Looking at his performance in the last match and what Virat Kohli said in his post-match interview, Ashwin is most likely to be a part of the starting XI against Scotland.

Virat Kohli and his Men in Blue started their ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a sour note as they lost an all-important clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan. India were then defeated by New Zealand in their second World Cup game, making the path to qualification a tough walk. India bounced back strongly in their third match as the side thrashed Afghanistan by 66 runs to register their first points on the Group 2 table.

