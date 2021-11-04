Umpire Michael Gough Removed From Future T20 World Cup Games Over Bio Bubble Breach

The English umpire Michael Gough will not be officiating at the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 after he was initially suspended for six days following a breach of the tournament's bio-bubble security protocols. After completing his six-day suspension and he was expected to return to officiating at the ICC T20 World Cup but the ICC have released a statement saying that he will be pulling out of the tournament keeping his 'wellbeing' in mind.

The statement read that Gough will not be appointed as an umpire for any of the matches coming up in the T20 World Cup following a breach of the bio-security protocols. They added that they understand the extended periods that Gough has spent in bio-bubbles over the past two years and will continue to support the wellbeing of all match officials operating in such an environment.

"The ICC today confirmed that umpire Michael Gough will not be appointed to any further matches during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 following a breach of the bio-security protocols," a media release stated. "The ICC recognises the extended periods he has spent in bio-secure conditions over the past two years and will continue to support the wellbeing of all match officials operating in this environment" stated an official press release.

The original suspension came after Gough left his hotel without permission and went outside the tournament's bio-bubble. He missed the India and New Zealand fixture because of that and South African Marais Erasmus replaced him for that match. He had been the umpire in four matches prior to his breach and another four he will now miss. As of now the replacements for Gough in his upcoming matches have not been named.

Michael Gough's career

Michael Gough, played 67 First-Class matches and 49 List-A games for Yorkshire from 1998-2003, before making his umpiring debut in 2013 in a T20I match between England and Australia at Chester-Le-Street. He officiated for his first ODI match later that year for the same two teams. Gough made his debut as Test umpire back in 2016 in a match played between Zimbabwe and New Zealand in Bulawayo.

