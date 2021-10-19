Vaughan Responds To Wasim Jaffer's Sly Dig After India's Win Vs England In T20 WC Warm-up

The funny banter between Michael Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer continued with the former England captain responding back to Wasim Jaffer's attempted sly dig at the player. As the Men in Blue put forth a strong show and started their T20 World Cup 2021 preparations on an impressive note, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer tried to point out the plus points from India’s seven-wicket win over England in the warm-up match while also commenting on Michael Vaughan's absence from social media during the game.

Jaffer, in a hilarious way, said that Michael Vaughan staying away from social media was positive for the game. Although, Vaughan isn’t someone to keep quiet. He also took a hilarious jibe at Jaffer. Moreover, he said that results in warm-up matches don’t hold a lot of importance. Vaughan reverted to Jaffer and wrote, “Too busy drinking Rum on the beach Wasim ... Btw ... Warm-up games are Irrelevant ...[sic].”

3: @MichaelVaughan staying offline😜#INDvENG #T20WorldCup — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 18, 2021

Too busy drinking Rum on the beach Wasim … Btw … Warm up games are Irrelevant … #OnOn https://t.co/ftxV6vgh3J — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 19, 2021

Wasim Jadder lauds Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul for their knock

The former Indian opener lauded Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul for scoring sparkling half-centuries. Kishan came into the tournament on the back of back-to-back fifties for Mumbai Indians in the 2021 Indian Premier League. The left-hander smashed 70 runs off 46 balls with three sixes and seven fours. Rahul, on the other hand, managed a 24-ball 51. Rahul played at a strike rate over 200 and carried on from where he left off in the IPL.

Wasim Jaffer also praised Jasprit Bumrah, Ravi Ashwin and Mohammed Shami for hitting the right channels. Shami was expensive, but he picked up three crucial wickets. Ashwin couldn’t make a breakthrough, but he was economical, conceding only 23 runs in four overs. Bumrah also bowled his heart out and got one wicket. As far as Team India is concerned, after beating England, they will lock horns with Australia on October 20 for a warm-up game at the same venue while England’s next warm-up game, too, is on the same day against New Zealand at the Tolerance stadium in Abu Dhabi.

England and India squad for T20 World Cup 2021

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Suryakumar Yadav.

