Virat Kohli Explains How Taxing Bio-bubbles Can Get Ahead Of T20 World Cup; See Pic

After leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore to the playoffs in the ongoing IPL 2021, Virat Kohli would be shifting his focus to the upcoming T20 World Cup as Team India hope to end their eight-year ICC title drought. Just a few days before the tournament gets underway, the Indian skipper has explained how taxing bio-bubbles can get.

Virat Kohli bio bubble

Virat Kohli & Co. have been in the bio-bubble since June this year (ICC WTC 2021 Final) and their stay in the bubble is not scheduled to end anytime soon with some bilateral series lined up in the next few months after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Lately, Virat Kohli took to his official Twitter handle and posted an image of him being tied to a chair. The image could be a still from one of his upcoming commercials. The batting megastar went on to caption the image as 'This is what playing in bubbles feels like'.

This is what playing in bubbles feels like. pic.twitter.com/e1rEf0pCEh — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 15, 2021

What is bio-bubble fatigue?

Since cricket resumed after a short hiatus due to the Coronavirus outbreak, cricketing boards resorted to forming a virtual bubble in order to separate the players and management boards from coming into contact with anyone, in a bid to curb the virus spread. A bio-bubble is a hosting arrangement that ensures a safe environment devoid of the virus.

Players and support staff are often tested for COVID-19 and quarantined for a specific duration before entering the bubble. The bio-bubble lays down rules for the players and the team staff to ensure that the virus does not contaminate the bubble. The stringent rules restrict players from stepping out on non-match days and from interacting with anyone outside the bubble. It also mandates that the players shall only commute from the site of residence to the stadium only. The frustration of these stringent rules often leads to bio-bubble fatigue.

Bio-bubble fatigue has often been spoken of by several captains of international teams emphasising that stringent conditions affect the mental health of players. Team India skipper Virat Kohli has been amongst those stressing the need for a mental health break to avoid fatigue from the stringent restrictions.

Image: Twitter@imVkohli