Virat Kohli Questioned For Cake-smeared B'day Celebration; Many Say 'give Him A Break'

Some people criticised & questioned Virat Kohli for his birthday celebrations but others came to his recuse and said that they need to cut him some slack

Virat Kohli

Image: IndianCricketTeam/Instagram


Virat Kohli celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday with his fellow teammates and coaching staff in Dubai after he received the best possible gift, a comprehensive win over Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup. After the match, Team India's skipper was seen celebrating by cutting his birthday cake with his teammates around him. Images were shared on social media by Suryakumar Yadav of Kohli with his face smeared with cake and a big smile.

Some people decided to criticise and question Kohli for his birthday celebrations but others came to his recuse and said that they need to cut him some slack.

After the game, Kohli was seen cutting his birthday cake, with his teammates wishing him on his special day. In the video shared by the official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team, former India skipper MS Dhoni can be seen leading Kohli's birthday celebration by setting up the cake and lighting the candles. Here's how Team India members celebrated Kohli's birthday on November 5 as the Indian superstar turned 33. 

However, as the Indian skipper was criticised for wasting the cake, many fans jumped to the defence of the 33-year-old.

Virat Kohli at the T20 World Cup

Kohli did well in India's loss to Pakistan when he scored 57 runs off 49 balls but against New Zealand, he was unable to get off to a good start as he was dismissed for just 9 runs off 17 balls. In the next game, he did not get the opportunity to bat as he watched the match with his pads and helmet on the entire time.

In India's latest match against Scotland, he played two balls and scored two runs as India recorded a massive victory of eight wickets with 81 balls to spare. The latest win puts India ahead of Afghanistan and New Zealand in net run rate and they will be hoping for New Zealand to lose their match to Afghanistan so that they have a chance of qualifying for the next round.

India will take on Namibia in their final Super 12 match and white it may seem like a straightforward match for Team India, things could get complicated as Namibia are capable of putting up a fight.

Image: IndianCricketTeam/Instagram

