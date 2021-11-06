Virat Kohli Questioned For Cake-smeared B'day Celebration; Many Say 'give Him A Break'

Virat Kohli celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday with his fellow teammates and coaching staff in Dubai after he received the best possible gift, a comprehensive win over Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup. After the match, Team India's skipper was seen celebrating by cutting his birthday cake with his teammates around him. Images were shared on social media by Suryakumar Yadav of Kohli with his face smeared with cake and a big smile.

Some people decided to criticise and question Kohli for his birthday celebrations but others came to his recuse and said that they need to cut him some slack.

Can someone teach @imVkohli how to celebrate meaningful birthday?? Definitely not by wasting food when millions of children go to bed hungry in this world. pic.twitter.com/ZfEcLOadMU — shweta (@CandidShweta) November 5, 2021

Give him a break. It's his sucess that he's earned by his own hard work. He deserves to be happy in the first place. — A.k. (@1__Earthling__1) November 6, 2021

After the game, Kohli was seen cutting his birthday cake, with his teammates wishing him on his special day. In the video shared by the official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team, former India skipper MS Dhoni can be seen leading Kohli's birthday celebration by setting up the cake and lighting the candles. Here's how Team India members celebrated Kohli's birthday on November 5 as the Indian superstar turned 33.

However, as the Indian skipper was criticised for wasting the cake, many fans jumped to the defence of the 33-year-old.

It wasn't actually Kohli who put cake on his own face🥲 — Lord Tyrion Pandit (@tyrion_chacha) November 5, 2021

Atleast leave him on birthday 🤣 — NSKR (@SATISHKUMARN9) November 5, 2021

Ma’am, he’s already doing soo much for charity, which perhaps goes unnoticed, half or a kg of cake smeared on his face has nothing to do with poverty or hunger, who will buy cakes then, the baker’s too have families to run ? Let the Captain have some moments of happiness ? — Vipin विपिन Sharma शर्मा (@mediaheights1) November 6, 2021

Very unfair on him. Jokers can’t take a loss in Cricket & criticise everything around him. Every home has this smearing fun! Some joker will say don’t shower, & save water! Travel in public transport to save fuel! Kuch bhi! — ashutosh (@ashutoshbig) November 6, 2021

Just one question though, would that cake have gone to those hungry millions, it would still have been out of reach for them or do u think he should send cakes to all hungry kids ?



This argument of not doing something because people are poor is utter rubbish — Nitesh Jain (@canitesh_jain) November 6, 2021

Wonder how many people on this post who have castigated Virat actually give food to even one hungry kid on their birthday!

They might be throwing get togethers in restaurants too and wasting there!

That is ok! Morality wakes up for others!

VK: Next year two cakes!! — Rajesh A (@asarpotar) November 6, 2021

Enough is enough. Why are people behind Virat? Criticise him for performance but don’t get personal. He supports several initiatives taken by Modi and why this hatred against Virat? — Sandeep Kittur🇮🇳 (@SandeepKittur1) November 6, 2021

Hmm. It’s not like he took the cake and buried his face in it. Was done by others to him. Why do we overanalyse everything nowadays - you can have your cake and eat it too or throw it and maybe still share your good fortune with the those who need. Can be an AND vs OR. — Arvind Prabhat Shankar (@arvindpshankar) November 6, 2021

Virat Kohli at the T20 World Cup

Kohli did well in India's loss to Pakistan when he scored 57 runs off 49 balls but against New Zealand, he was unable to get off to a good start as he was dismissed for just 9 runs off 17 balls. In the next game, he did not get the opportunity to bat as he watched the match with his pads and helmet on the entire time.

In India's latest match against Scotland, he played two balls and scored two runs as India recorded a massive victory of eight wickets with 81 balls to spare. The latest win puts India ahead of Afghanistan and New Zealand in net run rate and they will be hoping for New Zealand to lose their match to Afghanistan so that they have a chance of qualifying for the next round.

India will take on Namibia in their final Super 12 match and white it may seem like a straightforward match for Team India, things could get complicated as Namibia are capable of putting up a fight.

