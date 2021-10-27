Virender Sehwag Backs India To Win T20 World Cup; Explains Why

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Wednesday said that the Virat Kohli-led team were still the favourites to win the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE. Sehwag, while speaking on Virugiri Dot Com, a show that he hosts on his social media platforms, backed Team India to win the T20 World Cup after being asked to name his favourite side for the title. Sehwag was hosting the episode after Tuesday's double-header between South Africa-West Indies and Pakistan-New Zealand. Despite the setback against Pakistan in the opening game on Sunday, Sehwag believes India are still the favourites to win the marquee ICC event.

"With this win the chances of Pakistan going to semis is almost certain because their final three group matches are against Afghanistan, Namibia, and Scotland. Even if they win their next two matches they will qualify for semi finals. According to me, I still feel that it's Team India who will win this T20 World Cup. They'll only have to play better cricket here onwards. We always cheer for our team when it wins but when it loses we have to support it even more. So, I believe that India can win the World Cup," Sehwag said in his latest episode of episode of Virugiri Dot Com.

India at T20 World Cup

India lost its opening game of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan by a humiliating margin of 10 wickets. The Kohli-led side was stunned as Pakistan first restricted them to 151/7 in 20 overs and then chased down the target with ease, without losing a single wicket. Pakistan went on to defeat New Zealand in their second game to secure the top spot in the points table. Pakistan are now almost certain to reach the knockout stage given their next three matches are against relatively inferior sides in terms of rankings.

India, on the other hand, will play its next match against New Zealand on October 31 at Dubai International Stadium before moving its base to Abu Dhabi to lock horns against Afghanistan on November 3. India will play its final two games of the group stage against Scotland and Namibia on November 5 and November 8, respectively.

(Image: PTI/AP)