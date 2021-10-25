After India was defeated by Pakistan in ICC Men's T20 World Cup on Sunday, cricketer Mohammed Shami has been brutallity trolled on social media since then and being subjected to abuses. The match finished in the 18th over bowled by Shami as Pakistan chased down the 152 run target at the Dubai International Stadium. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Monday expressed his shock and extended his support in favour of the fast bowler, by saying 'show your spark in the next match.'

Virender Sehwag shocked by attack on Shami

"Sehwag wrote that the online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match meing dikado jalwa"

The online attack on Mohammad Shami is shocking and we stand by him. He is a champion and Anyone who wears the India cap has India in their hearts far more than any online mob. With you Shami. Agle match mein dikado jalwa. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 25, 2021

Pakistan Defeats India

Pakistan Defeats India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan brought to an end India's near-three-decade domination of them on the world stage, beating their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday. Intent on breaking their run of losses, Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the T20 showpiece's blockbuster game. Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare. Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters. Earlier, captain Virat Kohli led from the front with a half-century as India recovered from a disastrous start to post a challenging total. Besides Kohli's 49-ball 57, Rishabh Pant slammed 39 in 30 deliveries.

Sent into bat after the coin landed in favour of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam at the toss, India were off to the worst possible start as they lost both their prolific openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul within three overs with just six runs on the board. Doing most of the initial damage was the lanky left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (3/31 in 4 overs), who had Rohit trapped in front of the wicket for a duck and then bowled Rahul after the batsman had run three singes. Kohli and Pant then joined forces to add 53 runs in quick time before the latter was caught out by leg-spinner Shadab Khan (1/22 in four overs) off his own bowling in the 13th over.