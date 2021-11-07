Last Updated:

Wasim Jaffer, Dinesh Karthik's Tweets Leave Fans In Splits Ahead Of NZ Vs AFG T20 WC Clash

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2021 match is crucial for India's semi-final qualification. Know what Jaffer and Karthik feel about the clash.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Wasim Jaffer

Afghanistan face New Zealand in match number 40 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. Both teams head into the clash eyeing a spot for the semifinals of the tournament, with Pakistan already fixing their semifinal berth. The match is also crucial for the Indian cricket team who’s semi-final dreams depend on the outcome of Sunday’s match. Meanwhile, ahead of the crucial match, Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik expressed their thoughts on the match and took the internet by storm.

Jaffer on Sunday morning took to his official Twitter handle and posted a small slip from a Hindi music video with the lyrics asking God to provide some luck. The music video features famous Indian music composer Himesh Reshammiya who can be seen and heard singing the song while walking on the desert with a camel. Through this hilarious take, Jaffer seems to have referred to the situation of the Indian cricket fans before the Afghanistan vs New Zealand match.

At the same time, Karthik posted a GIF on his Twitter handle, with the caption saying, “People wanting Afghanistan to win today board the train”. The GIF consisted of a clip from a busy railway station, in which a huge crowd of people can be seen trying to board the train at once. Karthik’s caption yet again referred to the Indian cricket fans, who want Afghanistan to win against New Zealand.

Afghanistan needs to win the match, to be in the race for T20 World Cup 2021 semi-finals

Meanwhile, if New Zealand win Sunday’s match, they will qualify for the semi-final alongside Pakistan. However, if Afghanistan eye the semi-final spot, they must defeat the Kiwis and then hope Namibia to defeat India. India, meanwhile, hope Afghanistan to win to keep the hopes for their semi-final spot alive. In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 points table ahead of Sunday's clash, New Zealand are placed Second with three wins so far in four matches, whereas Afghanistan are placed fourth below India with two wins and two losses. Amidst the semi-final race, cricket fans on Twitter were in splits after seeing Karthik and Jaffer's tweet and had some hilarious responses. 

How did fans react to Karthik and Jaffer's tweet?

