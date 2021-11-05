Wasim Jaffer Points Out How Team India Can Give Skipper Kohli A Perfect Birthday Gift

Former India international Wasim Jaffer has sent an important message to the Indian cricket team ahead of their do-or-die clash against Scotland on Friday. India are scheduled to play Scotland at Dubai International Stadium on November 5. Jaffer took to Koo app to share a message for the Virat Kohli-led side, saying that the Indian skipper would get a birthday gift and also the possibility of breaking several records if India play fearlessly with the confidence from the last win against Afghanistan. Kohli is celebrates his 33rd birthday on November 5.

"If Team India play fearlessly on the field today with the confidence given after the victory in the last match, then the captain will not only get the victory as a birthday gift and there is a possibility of breaking many records at the same time!" Jaffer said in his post on Koo app.

India in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli and his Men in Blue started their ICC T20 World Cup campaign on a sour note as they lost an all-important clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan. India were then defeated by New Zealand in their second World Cup game, making the path to qualification a tough walk. India bounced back strongly in their third match as the side thrashed Afghanistan by 66 runs to register their first points on the Group 2 table.

India are currently in a position where they need to win all their remaining games in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in order to have a chance to qualify for the knockout stage. India must win against Scotland and Namibia by big margins to keep their semi-final hopes alive. The probable victories against Scotland and Namibia will still not guarantee India a place in the semi-finals as New Zealand will have to lose at least one of their remaining two games by a big margin for India to have a chance.

Having won all their four matches so far and with eight points to their tally along with a superior NRR of +1.065, only Pakistan have officially qualified for the semi-final from Group 2. The qualification hopes of Afghanistan ( 4 matches, 2 wins, 2 losses, NRR +1.481), New Zealand (3 matches, 2 wins, 1 loss, NRR +0.816) & India (3 matches, 1 win, 2 losses, NRR +0.073) still hang in the balance.

Image: WasimJaffer/Insta/ICC/T20WorldCup