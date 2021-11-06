Watch: MS Dhoni And Co. Celebrate Virat Kohli's Birthday After T20 WC Win Over Scotland

India skipper Virat Kohli received the best birthday gift one could ever get as his side registered a comprehensive victory over Scotland in their penultimate match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup group stage. After the game, Kohli was seen cutting his birthday cake with his teammates wishing him well on his special day. In the video shared by the official Instagram handle of the Indian cricket team, former India skipper MS Dhoni can be seen leading Kohli's birthday celebration by setting up the cake and lighting the candles. Here's how Team India members celebrated Kohli's birthday on November 5 as the Indian superstar turned 33.

India vs Scotland

As far as the match is concerned, India beat Scotland by 8 wickets with a whopping 81 balls remaining. India needed to win the game under 7.1 overs in order to boost their net run rate and keep their hopes for qualification alive. India chased down the target in just 6.3 overs and are now sitting with the best NRR in Group 2. After winning the toss, Kohli decided to field first. India bowled Scotland out for 85 runs with Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picking three wickets each. Jasprit Bumrah picked two wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin picked 1 from his four overs.

Only Michael Leask and George Munsey were able to breach the 20-run mark as they scored 21 and 24 runs, respectively. Mark Watt and Calum MacLeod also managed to reach the double-digit mark as they scored 14 and 16 runs, respectively. All the other Scotland batters were dismissed for a single-digit score, including three for a golden duck. In reply, India's KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma batted exceptionally well as they lit the Dubai stadium with their fireworks. The duo scored 70 runs in 5 overs to register the highest powerplay total of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

KL Rahul smashed the fastest fifty of the ongoing T20 World Cup as he reached the feat off just 18 balls. While Rahul was dismissed for 50 off 19 balls, Rohit Sharma scored 30 off 16 balls before being removed LBW by Brad Wheal. Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav finished the game for India as they remained unbeaten at 2 and 6 runs respectively. Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged the player of the match for registering a figure of 3/15 in 4 overs.

