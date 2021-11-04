West Indies Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: How To Watch T20 World Cup In India, US & UAE?

West Indies is set to take on Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2021, which will be played on Thursday, November 4 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2021 match is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST. Here's a look at West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details and when and where to watch the T20 World Cup match in India, the US and the UAE. Read on to know the details of how to watch the T20 World Cup match online.

How and Where to Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka in India

All the matches of the T20 World Cup in India will be aired on Star Sports Network.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka online

For Indian fans, West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 fixture in the US live?

All the matches of the T20 World Cup in the US will be aired on Willow, Willow Xtra. To watch the match online, US fans can tune into ESPN+.

How and Where to Watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming in UAE?

All the matches of the T20 World Cup in UAE will be aired on CricLife Max. To watch the match online, UAE fans can go to Switch TV and Starz Play.

T20 World Cup: West Indies vs Sri Lanka match preview

This match promises to be a great contest with West Indies looking to keep their title defence alive with a win over Sri Lanka. Having suffered losses against England and South Africa in the opening two matches, West Indies must beat Australia and Sri Lanka by a very good margin to stand a chance of reaching the semi-final. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, is placed above West Indies and are also looking to win the match and keep their semi-final hopes alive. Wanindu Hasaranga has been exceptional with the ball and the spinner will be eyeing for more wickets if West Indies batsmen try to go after him.

Both teams are expected to remain unchanged for the important fixture in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka’s top-class spin and high pace will look to unsettle the defending champions, while West Indies will hope that their deep batting line-up can fire them to a huge total for bowlers to defend it.

