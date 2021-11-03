'Whole India Behind You': Scotland Keeper's Unique Motivation For Bowlers Vs NZ; WATCH

An interesting exchange from Scotland wicketkeeper Matthew Cross during their match against New Zealand has gone viral on social media after the stump mic picked up his motivation talk with his bowlers. The 29-year old can be heard motivating fellow teammate Chris Greaves by telling him that all of India is behind him.

Several netizens picked up the interesting incentive provided by Cross to the Scotland bowlers as they took to social media to voice their opinions regarding the short exchange.

Netizens react as Matthew Cross motivates Scotland bowlers

One netizen got emotional when they heard Matthew Cross tell his Scotland bowlers that all of India was behind him, as that is the sad reality when it comes to the T20 World Cup 2021 campaign of the 'Men in Blue.' With India suffering two disappointing defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand in their opening two games, they need a bit of luck to go their way to have any chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. If any of the remaining teams were to defeat the Black Caps, then it will help India come back into the qualification picture.

Meanwhile, several fans found the exchange between Cross and Chris Geaves hilarious as they reacted with laughing emojis.

"C'mon greaves you've got whole of India behind you" - Matthew Cross 😭😂 — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) November 3, 2021

Scotland wicket-keeper, Matt Cross: "come on greaves whole India behind you". 🤣🤣🤣👌#NZvSCO — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 3, 2021

Another user wrote that several Indians may already be fans of Cross as they are all cheering for Scotland to defeat New Zealand in this crucial T20 World Cup match.

Matthew Cross has already won billion of hearts back in India :) @CricketScotland #T20WorldCup #NZvsSCO — Sagar Dutt (@iSagardutt) November 3, 2021

New Zealand vs Scotland: Guptill helps Blackcaps score 172 runs

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill was on fire against Scotland as he scored a brilliant knock of 93 runs from just 56 deliveries, an inning that included six boundaries and seven sixes. Glenn Phillips played a small cameo down the order as he scored 33 runs from 37 balls to help the Blackcaps get to a decent total of 172 runs in the 20 overs. On the other hand, Safyaan Sharif was the pick amongst the Scotland bowlers as he picked up two wickets and conceded just 28 runs in his four-over spell, at an economy of 7.