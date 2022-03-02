Harmanpreet Kaur Addresses Criticism On Lean Patch: 'My Scores Of 40-50 Don't Go Noticed'

Team India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur's form had been a cause of concern for the team as she had failed to score big runs despite getting the starts. However, ahead of the start of the league stage fixture, the all-rounder finally hit form scoring ton during the warm-up match against South Africa. During the second match against West Indies, Kaur was rested. With just a couple of days to go before the first game against Pakistan in the Women's World Cup 2022, Kaur said that she knows why people criticise her when she has low scores.

Women's Cricket World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur addresses media over lean patch

Addressing the media ahead of the opening match against Pakistan in Women's World Cup 2022, Harmanpreet Kaur said, "Well, I have high expectations from myself, I know my importance in the team, I always want to do well but sometimes things do not go in your favour but the last two innings which I played gave me a lot of confidence. When things are not going for you, people start talking but the silver lining is that people who are close to me keep on giving me confidence,".

She added "I am really thankful to them. When the going is tough, positive thinking and talks play an important role. I am getting back to my rhythm, I just hope to continue with it. My 171-run knock against Australia in the 2017 World Cup is a standard set by me, that kind of cricket I can play. I know people keep on talking about knock, and probably this is the reason why my scores of 40-50 do not get noticed much. For me numbers do not matter, I should be there when the team requires me,"

Harmanpreet Kaur stats

The batter has amassed 2319 runs in 121 T20I matches with six half-centuries and a ton. It is worth mentioning that she is the first Indian cricketer to have played 100 T20Is. Moreover, she is the first women's cricketer from India to slam a century in the shortest format in international cricket. She is also a recipient of the coveted Arjuna Award.

Kaur has also featured in 111 ODIs for India and has 2664 runs to her name with three centuries and 13 half-centuries. While her quick-fire knocks with the bat have been etched in the memories of cricket fans, she has also contributed with the ball for the team. The all-rounder has picked up 27 and 30 wickets in T20Is and ODIs, respectively.