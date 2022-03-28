Retirement On The Cards For Mithali Raj After India's World Cup Exit? Here's What She Said

The Indian Women's National Cricket Team was defeated by South Africa on Sunday, marking the end of their 2022 World Cup campaign. The Women in Blue put up a valiant fight against the Proteas, taking the game to the final over of the second innings, but a no-ball from Deepti Sharma saw them crash out of the tournament in the most discouraging manner.

India's 39-year-old captain Mithali Raj was asked about her retirement plans after the match, but the veteran player could not provide a clear response and said she is still processing the way they got beaten in the game. Mithali told reporters that she hasn't made any plans for her future yet and that it wouldn't be right for her to talk about it considering the type of game they played.

"I've not really planned much about the future. For us, as players and athletes, when you have a disappointment in a campaign that ends like this in a World Cup where you have really prepared very hard over a year, it takes time for players to sort of accept and then probably move on from there to whatever the future holds for each and every player," Mithali Raj said at the post-match press conference.

"It would not be appropriate for me to comment anything on that, considering the kind of game we just played and as I said, the emotions are still there. So, it needs to settle down before I could have clarity on that and give an answer to that," Mithali reiterated when again asked about her retirement plans.

Mithali Raj, who made her international debut in 1999, has played a total of 12 Tests, 225 ODIs, and 89 T20Is for India. The cricketer holds the record for playing the most number of World Cups for her country. Earlier last year, Mithali went past England's Charlotte Edwards to become the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket.

ICC Women's World Cup: India vs South Africa

In Sunday's encounter at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, the Mithali Raj-led Team won the toss and opted to bat first. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma both struck half-centuries to help the Indian women's side get off to a good start. Verma was run-out for 53 off 46 balls, while Mandhana scored 71 off 84 balls. Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur both struck 68 and 48 runs, respectively, to boost India's total. India's innings ended with a score of 274/7 in 50 overs.

South Africa responded by chasing down the target with zero balls remaining. Following the dismissal of Lizelle Lee in the fifth over, South African batters Laura Wolvaardt and Lara Goodall formed a crucial 125-run partnership. Goodall scored 49 off 69 balls, while Wolvaardt scored 80 from 79 balls.

Sune Luus, the captain, also contributed with her bat, hitting 22 off 27 balls. Mignon du Preez, who was given a second chance in the last over by Deepti Sharma, scored 52 off 63 balls to help her team win the match by three wickets. She was named the player of the match for her outstanding performance.

Image: BCCIWomen/Twitter