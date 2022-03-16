Women's World Cup Points Table 2022: Check Top Run-scorer, Wicket-taker After ENG Vs IND

Team India has had a mixed start at the ICC Women's World Cup as the squad have won two and lost two from their opening four games. The women in blue kickstarted their campaign with a staggering 107 run win against arch-rivals Pakistan before losing by 62 runs to hosts New Zealand.

However, they were quick to put that setback aside as they registered a dominating 155 run victory against the West Indies before suffering a disappointing defeat to reigning ICC Women's World Cup champions, England. The Mithali Raj-led side had a disappointing performance from the bat as they were all out for just 134 runs in 36.2 overs. The England women's team chased down the total with ease as captain Heather Knight's unbeaten fifty helped them chase down the total in just 31.2 overs.

After an entertaining England vs India clash, here is a look at the ICC Women's World Cup Points Table 2022, and the top run-scorer and wicket-taker of the tournament so far.

ICC Women's World Cup Points Table 2022 after ENG vs IND

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses Points NRR Australia 4 4 0 8 +1.744 South Africa 3 3 0 6 +0.280 India 4 2 2 4 +0.632 New Zealand 4 2 2 4 -0.257 West Indies 4 2 2 4 -1.233 England 4 1 3 2 +0.351 Bangladesh 3 1 2 2 -0.477 Pakistan 4 0 4 0 -0.996

ICC Women's World Cup top run-scorer after ENG vs IND

Sr. No. Player Team Matches Runs 1 Rachel Haynes Australia 4 277 2 Smriti Mandhana India 4 216 3 Hayley Matthews West Indies 4 207 4 Harmanpreet Kaur India 4 199 5 Laura Wolvaardt South Africa 3 193 6 Tammy Beaumont England 4 183 7 Natalie Sciver England 4 172 8 Sophie Devine New Zealand 4 163 9 Amy Satterthwaite New Zealand 3 150 10 Sidra Ameen Pakistan 4 148

ICC Women's World Cup top wicket-taker after ENG vs IND