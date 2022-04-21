47,571 Runs, 135 Centuries In One Frame As Tendulkar And Gavaskar 'meet And Greet'; WATCH

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was spotted involved in a conversation with another Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, match no. 33 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Gavaskar is one of the many former cricketers working as a commentator in the tournament with the host broadcasters Star Sports. On the other hand, Tendulkar is a mentor for the MI franchise.

Meanwhile, the IPL took to their official social media handles before the CSK vs MI match and shared the video footage of Tendulkar and Gavaskar chatting. “When two greats of Indian Cricket meet and greet!,” IPL captioned the video. It is pertinent to mention that both cricketers are regarded as two of the most iconic cricketers of the Indian cricketing circle. This fact can be supported by the stats of 47,571 runs and a total of 135 international centuries that both cricketers share among them.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar speak ahead of CSK vs MI game

When two greats of Indian Cricket meet and greet! 😍#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/KXCJ35pYAw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2022

A look at Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar's stats for the Indian cricket team

During his international cricketing career for the Indian cricket team from 1971 to 1987, Gavaskar scored a total of 10122 runs in 125 Test matches, at an average of over 51. He hit a total of 34 centuries and 45 half-centuries in the process. Gavaskar also scored 3092 runs in 108 ODI matches for India, at an average of 35.1 and strike rate of 62.3, with the help of one century and 27 half-centuries.

On the other hand, Tendulkar played for Team India from 1989 to 2013 and scored 15921 runs in 200 Test matches, at an average of 53.8. He struck a total of 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries in his Test career. At the same time, Tendulkar also played a total of 463 ODI matches for India and scored a staggering amount of 18426 runs, at an average of 44.8 and strike rate of 86.2 . His record of striking 49 ODI centuries, takes his tally of international hundreds to a total of 100.