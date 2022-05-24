AB De Villiers Confirms IPL Return Next Year In Royal Challengers Bangalore Jersey

The Royal Challengers Bangalore has had a topsy turvy ride during the IPL 2022 season, however, they are now into the IPL Playoffs thanks to help from Mumbai Indians who beat Delhi Capitals in their final match. While new faces were brought into the side aiming to win their maiden IPL title, an old face bid goodbye to the sport. AB de Villiers decided to retire from cricket completely following the conclusion of the IPL 2021 season. However, the South African is all set to make his return in the Black and Red jersey for the 2023 season.

AB de Villiers to play for RCB in IPL 2023

Recently, AB de Villiers' best friend and former RCB teammate, Virat Kohli had dropped a hint about him making a comeback to the IPL next year. The South African while speaking to VU Sports, said that he will be attending IPL next season.

AB de Villiers in his interview said, “I’m delighted Virat has verified that. To be honest, we have not yet made up our minds. I will definitely be around IPL next year but don't know in what capacity but I’m looking forward to returning."

He further added, "I heard a small bird tweeting about some sports in Bangalore. So I’d like to go back to my second homeland, Chinnaswamy, and see a game in front of a packed house. I would love to return, and I am looking forward to it."

AB de Villiers RCB stats

AB de Villiers began his IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), where he spent three seasons before joining0 RCB in 2011. He spent 11 seasons with the RCB and had helped them make it to the playoffs five times. He also helped RCB qualify for the IPL final twice. The 38-year old is the second all-time leading run-scorer for the franchise scoring 4,491 runs in 156 IPL matches. He was recently inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame. de Villiers also holds the record for the second and third-highest individual score for RCB with 133* against Mumbai Indians (in 2015) and 129* against Gujarat Lions (in 2016).