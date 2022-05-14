Ambati Rayudu's Deleted 'this Will Be My Last IPL' Post Sends Internet Into Frenzy

Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu sent shockwaves across the cricketing world after he announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Rayudu took to his official Twitter handle to confirm that he won't be taking part in the cash-rich league from next year onwards. The 36-year-old expressed his gratitude to CSK and his former team Mumbai Indians for being a part of his journey in the IPL. Rayudu, however, quickly deleted the post, the reason for which is unknown.

“I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey,” Rayudu had said in his tweet.

Several people, including former cricketers, were quick to react to Rayudu's retirement post as they wished the CSK batter all the best in his future endeavours. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and commentator Harsha Bhogle were amongst those who wished Rayudu following the announcement.

Played cricket with you since our u-19 days. Always admire your batting and energy you give on the field. Wish you well for your journey ahead brother. You have done very well and should be proud of your achievement @RayuduAmbati — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 14, 2022

"Rayudu Garu! Enjoyed your spirit and the way you played your cricket. Wish you well and lots of happiness with your family. Once more, chaala baaga aadaru!" Bhogle had shared but deleted it later after Rayudu pulled back his tweet.

Here's how netizens are reacting to Rayudu's shocking retirement post, which the Andhra Pradesh cricketer later deleted. While some hailed his career, others expressed some fun-filled and witty reactions to the U-turn.

Will Never Forgot this 💯 🔥 Thanks For the Memories Rayudu 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/yOqeLNJep4 — Tom 💜💫 (@Tom_talkss) May 14, 2022

Won three IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians and two with CSK. Contributed in all five trophies. IPL legend Ambati Rayudu. — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 14, 2022

All hail to king Ambati Rayudu!

Opens twitter after 2 years

Tweets about his retirement from IPL

Makes fans write paragraphs about him

Deletes retirement tweet

Disappears with immediate effect

Logged out. #AmbatiRayudu — Nitin Parihar (@nitinlefthander) May 14, 2022

CSK has definitely made a mockery of themselves off the field! 😂

1.Jadeja as captain

2. MSD taking back the captaincy

3.Unfollowing Jaddu

4.Ambati Rayudu tweets of his retirement 5. CEO talks Rayudu to not to retire, Rayudu deletes his tweet @ChennaiIPL #CSK𓃬 #IPL2022 #IPL — Ayushmaan Shrivastava (@Ayushmaan028) May 14, 2022

Why did Rayudu delete his retirement post?

Meanwhile, reports on Sportstar suggest that CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanath encouraged Rayudu to delay his retirement, claiming that the batsman may have shared the tweet because he was unhappy with his performance this year. Vishwanath said Rayudu will not be retiring this year and will be part of CSK's set-up next season. However, it is still not confirmed why Rayudu shared his retirement plan and then deleted it.

Rayudu made his IPL debut in 2010 for Mumbai Indians. He was a member of the Maharashtra-based franchise till 2017 before moving to Chennai Super Kings. Rayudu has played 187 matches in the lucrative T20 league, scoring 4187 runs at an average of 29.28 and with a strike rate of 127.26. He's scored 22 IPL half-centuries and one century in his illustrious career.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/IrfanPathan/Twitter