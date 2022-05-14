Last Updated:

Ambati Rayudu's Deleted 'this Will Be My Last IPL' Post Sends Internet Into Frenzy

Ambati Rayudu took to his official Twitter handle to confirm that he won't be taking part in the IPL from next year onwards but deleted the post later.

Veteran Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu sent shockwaves across the cricketing world after he announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. Rayudu took to his official Twitter handle to confirm that he won't be taking part in the cash-rich league from next year onwards. The 36-year-old expressed his gratitude to CSK and his former team Mumbai Indians for being a part of his journey in the IPL. Rayudu, however, quickly deleted the post, the reason for which is unknown. 

“I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey,” Rayudu had said in his tweet. 

Several people, including former cricketers, were quick to react to Rayudu's retirement post as they wished the CSK batter all the best in his future endeavours. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan and commentator Harsha Bhogle were amongst those who wished Rayudu following the announcement.

"Rayudu Garu! Enjoyed your spirit and the way you played your cricket. Wish you well and lots of happiness with your family. Once more, chaala baaga aadaru!" Bhogle had shared but deleted it later after Rayudu pulled back his tweet. 

Here's how netizens are reacting to Rayudu's shocking retirement post, which the Andhra Pradesh cricketer later deleted. While some hailed his career, others expressed some fun-filled and witty reactions to the U-turn.

Why did Rayudu delete his retirement post? 

Meanwhile, reports on Sportstar suggest that CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanath encouraged Rayudu to delay his retirement, claiming that the batsman may have shared the tweet because he was unhappy with his performance this year. Vishwanath said Rayudu will not be retiring this year and will be part of CSK's set-up next season. However, it is still not confirmed why Rayudu shared his retirement plan and then deleted it. 

Rayudu made his IPL debut in 2010 for Mumbai Indians.  He was a member of the Maharashtra-based franchise till 2017 before moving to Chennai Super Kings. Rayudu has played 187 matches in the lucrative T20 league, scoring 4187 runs at an average of 29.28 and with a strike rate of 127.26. He's scored 22 IPL half-centuries and one century in his illustrious career.

