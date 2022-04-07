'Batting Like Hurricane': Twitterati In Awe As Cummins' 14-ball Fifty Equals KL’s Record

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Pat Cummins on Wednesday hit the fastest fifty of the Indian Premier League (IPL), equalling KL Rahul's all-time record from 2018. Cummins reached the 50-run mark off just 14 balls as he helped KKR snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat. The 30-year-old was playing his first match of the ongoing season after landing in India earlier this week following a hectic tour of Pakistan.

Cummins joined Venkatesh Iyer at the crease when KKR looked in trouble and still required 60 runs off the last six overs. The Australian skipper came in and started hitting the ball from the word go, taking KKR from 101-5 in 13.1 overs to win the game by the end of the 16th over. Cummins finished the innings with an individual score of 56 off 15 balls as he completed the chase in style with a six off the last ball. Here's how netizens are reacting to Cummins' incredible feat with the bat.

Pat Cummins was batting like hurricane; as if he was chasing a total of 350 runs ! — High Profile (@HighPro50509364) April 7, 2022

Take a bow @patcummins30! World class. Such clean striking of the ball.



It would take a few days for @mipaltan to get over that whirlwind knock. @KKRiders beating @mipaltan in their own backyard is 🔥😁 — Tushar Madan (@tushm92) April 7, 2022

Just caught the highlights of the #KKRvMI match. That was one gem of an innings from Pat Cummins! Absolutely ridiculous batting. #IPL — Ankur Pramod (@AnkurPramod) April 7, 2022

No1 cricketer of this generation 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Rkul Sh (@RaghukulS) April 7, 2022

But pat Cummins comes from out of syllabus 😝 — Ram singh Lodhi (@Ram271102) April 7, 2022

KKR vs MI

As far as the match is concerned, Mumbai Indians scored 161/4 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Umesh Yadav, like always, struck in the powerplay as he dismissed Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma for just 3 runs. Dewald Brevis, who made his IPL debut in last night's game, played an impressive cameo as he scored 29 runs off 19 balls, including 2 sixes and 2 boundaries. He was removed by Varun Chakravarthy in the 8th over. Ishan Kishan couldn't carry on his form from the previous two games and was dismissed for 14 off 21 balls by Cummins.

Suryakumar Yadav played an amazing knock as he scored 52 off 36 balls in his first match back for Mumbai this season. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten at 38 off 27 balls alongside Kieron Pollard, who scored a quickfire 22 off just 5 balls. After a shaky start to their run chase, KKR finished the game off just 16 overs courtesy of some clean striking by Cummins. Venkatesh Iyer remained unbeaten at 50 off 41 balls to see KKR end on the winning side. None of the other batters were able to fire for KKR except for Sam Billings, who contributed with 17 off 12 balls.

Image: iplt20.com/BCCI/Twitter/KKR