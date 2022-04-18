Delhi Capitals Asked To Not Shake Hands With RCB Players Amid Covid Scare: Report

The Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday handed Delhi Capitals their third defeat of the IPL 2022 season winning the match by 16 runs at the Wankhede Stadium. The victory also helped RCB climb up the points table. However, after the win there was no handshake between both the teams since the Delhi Capitals were advised not to do so by the BCCI.

Ahead of the DC vs RCB match, Delhi Capitals physiotherapist Patrick Farhart tested positive for COVID-19. The news of Farhart coming in contact with the novel virus was revealed through an IPL press release on April 15. As per a report published by The Indian Express, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a circular, directed Covid-hit Delhi Capitals to not hug or shake hands with RCB players post match. Following the mandate, when the match ended, besides the two departing batsmen, the rest of the Delhi team stayed in the dugout beyond the boundary. Virat Kohli took a couple of steps towards them from the middle, clapped and put his left hand up and waved. Afterward, a few Delhi players and RCB players had a chat, with sufficient distance between them.

Delhi Capitals have played five matches so far, in which they have tasted defeat three times and won two matches. The Rishabh Pant led team who came up short of lifting the title in the previous season is gunning for their maiden IPL trophy. The team has currently slipped down to the eighth positions on the points table. Prithvi Shaw is currently the leading run getter of the team amassing 176 runs in five games. The bowling unit is being led by Kuldeep Yadav, who was signed by the Delhi team during the auction after warming the bench for most matches for KKR last season. So far the left-arm spinner has picked up 11 wickets from 5 matches.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand have climbed to the third spot on the IPL 2022 points table with four wins and two defeats in six matches played in the tournament so far. With new skipper, Faf du Plessis at the helm RCB just like the Capitals is gunning for it's maiden IPL trophy. Currently, Dinesh Karthik is been the leading run-getter for the team with 197 runs from 6 matches.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman was in tremendous form in the match against DC scoring 66 runs in 34 balls.In the bowling department Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga has been th revelation for the team picking up 11 wickets in 6 matches played so far. Last years Purple cap winner Harshal Patel is next in the list with 6 wickets from 5 matches so far.