Can KKR Qualify For IPL 2022 Playoffs? A Look At Kolkata's Qualification Scenario

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to play their final game of the IPL 2022 season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), with both teams looking to seal their place in the playoffs. While a win for LSG will ensure that they finish in the top-four, the situation is more complicated for KKR. Here is a look at how can KKR qualify for the playoffs by looking at the various scenarios that can take place.

How can KKR qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs?

With 12 points after 13 matches, the Kolkata Knight Riders have a slim chance of still making it to the IPL 2022 playoffs. With just one game remaining in the season for them, the maximum number of points that they can attain is 14. As a result, the only playoff spot that KKR can grab is fourth place, which is currently occupied by the Delhi Capitals, who have 14 points, with a game remaining in the season.

If the Shreyas Iyer-led side are to finish in the top-four after the league stages, not only will they have to win their last match against an in-form Lucknow Super Giants side, but they will also require both Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to lose their final games. And that is not it, as KKR will also need to ensure that they finish the league stages with a higher net run rate than both DC and RCB. DC will take on rock-bottom Mumbai Indians in their final game, while RCB take on leaders Gujarat Titans.

Even if all the above were to happen, there is a slim chance that KKR may still not have done enough as there is a possibility that the likes of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) can move past them. Since all three sides are currently tied on 12 points each, KKR will need to ensure that they maintain their higher NRR over the other two teams if they are to have any chances of making it to the IPL 2022 playoffs.

Considering the complexity surrounding KKR's qualification hopes, it is fair to say that they are not the favourites of making it to the top-four. While GT are the only team that has confirmed their place in the top four, LSG and RR are expected to join them, with the fourth place still up for grabs.