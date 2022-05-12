Last Updated:

Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians: Confirmed Playing XI And Last-minute Fantasy Tips

CSK vs MI: 4-time champions Chennai Super Kings are set to take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians in a blockbuster match of the IPL 2022 season on Thursday.

Vidit Dhawan
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are all set to take on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in a blockbuster match of the IPL 2022 season on Thursday. The game will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and will begin live at 7:30 PM IST.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting contest, here is a look at our CSK vs MI Dream11 prediction, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians playing 11 news, and head to head record of the two titans.

CSK vs MI: Toss

Rohit Sharma wins the toss and Mumbai Indians field first. 

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians encounter is undoubtedly one of the top matches in any season of the IPL, no matter where the teams are placed in the table. The two sides have competed against each other on 33 occasions, with CSK having won 14 of them, while MI having won 19.

However, CSK did manage to win the contest that took place earlier this season. While MI have nothing to lose, having officially been knocked out of the competition this season, CSK does have an outside chance to still qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs, which will begin on May 24.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 team

Keeper(s): Ishan Kishan

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Moeen Ali (C)

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Maheesh Theekshana, Dwayne Bravo, Murugan Ashwin

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians confirmed playing XI

With former Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja has been officially ruled out of the IPL 2022 tournament, the MS Dhoni-led side can continue playing Simarjeet Singh in the playing 11. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see if the Mumbai Indians give another opportunity to the likes of Dewald Brevis, and a debut for players like Arjun Tendulkar, since they are already knocked out of the tournament.

CSK Confirmed playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary

MI Confirmed playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

