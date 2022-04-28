Chetan Sakariya Brings Out 'Black Panther' And 'Goku' Celebration After Dismissing Finch

Young Indian pacer Chetan Sakariya made his debut for Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday as he was named in the DC playing XI, for match no. 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Sakariya replaced injured pacer Khaleel Ahmed in the squad and created an immediate impact on the team. On being asked to bowl the second over of the match by DC skipper Rishabh Pant, and he chipped in with the wicket of Aaron Finch only in the third ball of his spell.

While his effort to bowl out the Australia limited-over skipper impressed the cricket enthusiast, his celebrations after the wicket attracted much attention as he was seen celebrating in the ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Goku’ style. Sakariya first enacted the ‘Wakanda Forever’ styled celebration from the popular Marvel sci-fiction movie Black Panther. He then stopped in his follow-through to pose with the popular anime character Goku’s style. The Indian cricket fans were elated on watching Sakariya coming up with the unique celebrations, as they took to Twitter and expressed their views about the same.

The best reactions to Chetan Sakariya's celebrations-

DC make the most of Chetan Sakariya's effort to dismiss Aaron Finch

Courtesy of the 24-year-old's magical delivery which saw Finch getting castled, KKR stood at 6/1 at the end of the over. The early breakthrough seemed to have worked for DC as Axar Patel grabbed the second KKR wicket by dismissing Venkatesh Iyer in the 5th over. KKR found themselves at 29/2 at the end of the powerplay and were reduced to 37/4 after eight overs. Kuldeep Yadav gave two big blows to KKR in the 8th over by dismissing Baba Indrajith and Sunil Narine in successive deliveries.

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Sakariya was one of the breakthrough players in the 2021 IPL season, courtesy of his eye-catching performance for RR. He was roped in by DC in the IPL 2022 mega auction for an amount of INR 4.2 crore. Despite his impressive performance in 2021, he had to wait to make his debut for DC in IPL 2022, as the DC bowling line-up is bolstered with the presence of pacers like Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mustafixur Rahman, and Shardul Thakur among the others.

