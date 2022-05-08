Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are up against each other for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, for match no. 55, scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. The match is a do-or-die encounter for both teams as MS Dhoni’s Chennai currently sit 9th in the points table and need to win all of their remaining matches, while Rishabh Pant’s DC eye the no. 4 spot in the IPL 2022 points table by defeating CSK. DC have won five out of the 10 matches they have played so far while CSK have won only 3 out of 10 games.

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC: Playing XI news

Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, and Maheesh Theekshana alongside Ravindra Jadeja are in charge of the CSK bowling line-up in absence of their leading wicket-taker of the season, Dwayne Bravo. However, Theekshana has been brilliant so far in the tournament and will be key to CSK’s bowling performance against DC. On the batting front, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will look to provide a good start while Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali and Dhoni do the rest of the job.

DC, meanwhile, have been hit with another Covid-19 scare and have the uphill task to give their best in the match. David Warner and Rovman Powell will look to continue hitting big runs for DC, as they did in the last game. Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant are also expected to finally convert a start into a big knock. At the same time, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav will be looking to continue contributing with wickets at crucial moments.

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC: Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is known to provide bounce for the bowlers, but also stays true often. The expected score in this game is 160-170. Meanwhile, the surface also offers help to both the batting and bowling departments.

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC: Dream11 prediction and predicted playing XIs

Keeper – Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni

Batsmen – David Warner (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(vc)

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel

Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Simarjeet Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana

Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

IPL 2022 CSK vs DC: Fantasy Tips

Mahesh Theeksana is the second-highest wicket-taker for CSK with 11 wickets to his credit in 7 games.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is the highest run-scorer for CSK with 265 runs in 10 games, with the best effort of 99 runs.

Moeen Ali has scored 121 runs for CSK and also contributed with two wickets in the last game.

David Warner has hammered 356 runs for DC in IPL 2022 so far and also hit 92* runs in the last game.

Rovman Powell hit 67* runs in the last game and has scored 365 runs in total for DC.

Kuldeep Yadav is the highest wicket-taker for DC with 18 wickets to his name in 10 games.

(Image: iplt20.com/BCCI)