Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals are up against each other for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, for match no. 55, scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. The match is a do-or-die encounter for both teams as MS Dhoni’s Chennai currently sit 9th in the points table and need to win all of their remaining matches, while Rishabh Pant’s DC eye the no. 4 spot in the IPL 2022 points table by defeating CSK. DC have won five out of the 10 matches they have played so far while CSK have won only 3 out of 10 games.
Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, and Maheesh Theekshana alongside Ravindra Jadeja are in charge of the CSK bowling line-up in absence of their leading wicket-taker of the season, Dwayne Bravo. However, Theekshana has been brilliant so far in the tournament and will be key to CSK’s bowling performance against DC. On the batting front, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway will look to provide a good start while Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali and Dhoni do the rest of the job.
DC, meanwhile, have been hit with another Covid-19 scare and have the uphill task to give their best in the match. David Warner and Rovman Powell will look to continue hitting big runs for DC, as they did in the last game. Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant are also expected to finally convert a start into a big knock. At the same time, Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav will be looking to continue contributing with wickets at crucial moments.
The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is known to provide bounce for the bowlers, but also stays true often. The expected score in this game is 160-170. Meanwhile, the surface also offers help to both the batting and bowling departments.
Keeper – Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni
Batsmen – David Warner (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad(vc)
All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel
Bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Maheesh Theekshana
Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Simarjeet Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana
Delhi Capitals Predicted Playing XI: Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed