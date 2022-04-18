CSK Vs GT: Jadeja, Bravo Lose Temper At Dube's 'lackadaisical' Fielding Effort; Watch

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and skipper Ravindra Jadeja are usually known to be cool and calm personalities on the field. However, on Sunday both the cricketers were left frustrated due to a lack of fielding effort from one of the members of CSK team. The player in focus is Shivam Dube's lacklustre fielding effort had both cricketers losing their cool with the CSK vs GT match evenly balanced.

IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja angry at Shivam Dube during CSK vs GT match

Chennai Super Kings had their noses ahead in the CSK vs GT match having sent half of the Gujarat Titans batting lineup back to the Pavillion. David Miller stood in the way of CSK win as he was the last hope for the Titans to create an upset. Shivam Dube had the chance to dismiss him by taking catch but his poor judgment on the field decided the outcome of the match.

The 17th over of GT innings saw Dwayne Bravo bowling to David Miller. The left hander tried to smash a slower delivery over the boundary ropes only to see the ball go high up towards deep mid-wicket where Dube was placed. The all-rounder didn’t make an effort to catch the ball as it looked like he was obstructed by the floodlight.

The lack of effort at such a crucial juncture of the match left Bravo unhappy and skipper Ravindra Jadeja absolutely livid as the catch would have sealed the deal for the team. The CSK skipper even took off his cap and was about to throw it on the ground but, controlled his emotions eventually.

David Miller went onto slam an unbeaten 94 off 51 balls as the Titans prevailed and crossed the line in the penultimate ball of the match, clinching the contest by three wickets. Gujarat Titans stand-in skipper Rashid Khan also scored a handy 40 off 21 balls to steer his side home.

IPL 2022: Final over drama in the CSK vs GT match

With Titans needing 13 off the last over Jadeja handed the ball to Chris Jordan. After bowling dots in the first two delivery, Chris Jordan bowled the third delivery down the leg side and David Miller ensured that he sent the ball over the ropes to bring down the equation to 7 runs from 3 balls.

However, the match turned completely after the very next delivery was called a no-ball. David Miller was caught at the short third man after he failed to connect a full toss delivery above waist height. Jordan who had to bowl the free hit delivery was punished by the South African dispatching the delivery for boundary and bringing the equation to 2 runs from 2 balls. The fifth ball of the over saw Miller smashing the ball down th ground and completing two runs to win the match for the team.